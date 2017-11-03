Happenings - Films

FILMS

Singapore International Film Festival: Film Navigation Programme

This programme aims to bring the Singapore International Film Festival - the country's largest and longest running film event - closer to audiences, who can find out about the film selection this year and which films to look out for. Attendees may also walk away with free tickets.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 3pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Trumbo (PG13)

Inspired by the colourful life and legacy of Oscar-winning screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who wrote Roman Holiday (1953) and Spartacus (1960), this 2015 film is directed by Emmy Award winner Jay Roach.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sun, 7pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

A Ghost Story (PG13)

Recently deceased, a white-sheeted ghost (Casey Affleck) returns to his suburban home to console his bereft wife (Rooney Mara), only to find that in his spectral state, he has become unstuck in time, forced to watch passively as the life he knew and the woman he loves slowly slip away.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Thu, 8pm & Nov 10, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

NATURE

Gardening For The Table

National Parks Board Community-In-Bloom ambassadorJohn Hou will go through the checklist for starting a garden, including the built-in environment of gardening, soil conditioning, the functions of fertiliser, as well as the various types of seeds in the market.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Queenstown Public Library, 53 Margaret Drive MRT: Queenstown WHEN: Tomorrow, 5 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

TOURS

Cinerama: Art And The Moving Image In South-east Asia Curator Tour

Singapore Art Museum curator John Tung provides deeper insight into the artworks featured in the exhibition, Cinerama: Art And The Moving Image In South-east Asia.

WHERE: Lobby, Singapore Art Museum at 8Q, 8 Queen Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Nov 22, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $15 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

CONTEST

Sota Primary 6 Art Competition 2018

Students who will be in Primary 6 next year are invited to participate in this visual arts competition. They are to submit an original work that demonstrates their observational ability as well as imagination based on any one of three themes: nature and man-made, light and shadows, and small and large. Submissions close on Jan 14 and winners will be notified by Feb 5.

INFO: www.sota.edu.sg/sotap6artcompetition2018

KIDS

Kids Flix - Doraemon The Movie: Nobita's Great Adventure In The Antarctic Kachi Kochi

Written and directed by Atsushi Takahashi, this Japanese animated science-fiction film is the 37th movie in the Doraemon series. In Japanese with English and Chinese subtitles.

WHERE: GV Cineplexes MRT: Various WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am (GV Bishan, GV City Square, GV Jurong Point, GV Plaza, GV Suntec City & GV Tampines), 11.30am (GV Katong, GV Yishun & GV Grand Great World City) ADMISSION: $6, plus a gift while stocks last; free admission for children less than 90cm tall TEL: 6653-8100 INFO: www.gv.com.sg

Theatre Of Trees

This is the annual Young People Environmental Dance-Theatre production by contemporary dance group The Arts Fission Company. The performance turns the giant trees of Singapore into fantastical dramatic characters and speaks to the children about their precious gift of natural heritage.

WHERE: Drama Centre Black Box, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Nov 17, 11am & 2pm; Nov 18, 2 & 5pm ADMISSION: $24 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

Garden Troopers - My Outdoor Adventures!

Participants will discover the intricate link between plants and animals through a series of games and hands-on activities. Suitable for children aged 10 to 12.

WHERE: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Nov 20, 9am - 5.30pm ADMISSION: $80 (Friends of the Gardens member), $100 (public) INFO: Call 6420-6843 or e-mail education@ gardensbythebay.com.sg by Sun to register. Go to www.gardensbythebay.com.sg

Garden Troopers - Green Encounters!

Children aged seven to nine get to be junior horticulturists and expand their knowledge of a variety of plants at the Gardens through hands-on activities and games.

WHERE: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Nov 24, 9am - 3.30pm ADMISSION: $60 (Friends of the Gardens member), $80 (public) INFO: Call 6420-6843 or e-mail education@ gardensbythebay.com.sg by Sun to register. Go to www.gardensbythebay.com.sg

A Pirate's Life For Me

This parent-and-child workshop promises a journey on the high seas with the use of song, dance and rhyme weaved through a simple narrative. Suitable for toddlers aged 18 to 36 months.

WHERE: Act 3 International, One-Two-Six Cairnhill Arts Centre, 126 Cairnhill Road MRT: Newton/Orchard WHEN: Nov 23 & Dec 7, 4 - 5pm; Nov 25, Dec 2, 9 & 16, 10.30 - 11.30am & 4 - 5pm; Nov 30 & Dec 14, 10.30 - 11.30am ADMISSION: $50 a child (with parent) TEL: 6735-9986 INFO: act3international.com.sg/holiday-workshops

Ali Baba And The Forty Thieves

In this five-day workshop, children aged three to four will learn important drama tools such as movement and voice, as well as how to cooperate with other children, while those aged five to seven will pick up role-playing, mime, movement, improvisational skills and the art of stage presence.

WHERE: Act 3 International, One-Two-Six Cairnhill Arts Centre, 126 Cairnhill Road MRT: Newton/ Orchard WHEN: Nov 20 - 24, Nov 27 - Dec 1, Dec 4 - 8 & Dec 11 - 15, 9.30 - 11.30am & 3.30 - 5.30pm ADMISSION: $300 TEL: 6735-9986 INFO: act3international.com.sg/holiday-workshops

OTHERS

YSE Pitching For Change 2017

This event brings together 16 teams made up of 37 young social entrepreneurs, who represent eight countries and territories. These changemakers will present their innovative and sustainable business ideas to create a better world in the areas of energy and environment, education, agriculture and digital technology.

WHERE: Rooms 331 - 334, Level 3 Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Today, 10am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.gevme.com/yse-pitching-for-change-2017#PROGRAMME. Go to www.sif.org.sg

Farmers Market At Loewen Gardens

This market sells items such as organic vegetables, olive oil, wine and fresh bread. It also features a trampoline, playground and face-painting for kids. WHERE: 75E Loewen Road MRT: Farrer Road WHEN: Tomorrow, 9am - 2pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail events@thepantry.com.sg. Go to tinyurl.com/y85x6grh

Dia De Muertos Singapore 2017

This arts and music fiesta celebrates the Mexican festival, Day of the Dead, with music and dance performances, art installations, family activities and a selection of Mexican food and drinks.

WHERE: Old Beach Road Police Station, 99 Beach Road MRT: Bugis/ Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 1 - 11pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: tinyurl.com/y9anrwxa

Consumer Electronics Fair 2017

Buy discounted electronic goods, win prizes and trade in or repair old electronic devices at this fair.

WHERE: Levels 3 & 4, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Till Sun, 11am - 9pm (Level 3) & noon - 9pm (Level 4) ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.cefshow.com or www.facebook.com/ComexITShow

City Hawker Food Hunt Awards Presentation

Singapore's longest running islandwide hawker food contest holds its award presentation ceremony. In celebration of its 10th-year anniversary, it will also distribute $2,500 worth of hawker meal vouchers to the public.

WHERE: Festive Plaza, Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Avenue MRT: Tampines WHEN: Sun, 9.30am; vouchers to be distributed at 9.30am & noon ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/sgcitygas

Todo Todo Skills Marketplace

This skills marketplace is focused on local start-ups, with career discovery and mentorship sessions as well as opportunities to get up close and personal with start-up founders.

WHERE: Rivervale Plaza, 118 Rivervale Drive MRT: Buangkok WHEN: Nov 11, 10am - 2pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.todotodo.sg

Whisky Live Singapore 2017

This event, in its eighth year, will be held at the grounds of a pre-war heritage building next to the Singapore River. Visitors can sample hundreds of expressions of whiskies and spirits at the tasting hall and view an art exhibition.

WHERE: TheatreWorks, 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Nov 25 & 26, 1.30 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: $99 (standard), $189 (VIP) INFO: www.whiskylive.sg

U Live Symposium 2017

This event is tailored for seniors to pick up useful skills which are important for adapting to smartphone technology and staying connected with family and friends.

WHERE: Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close MRT: Pasir Ris WHEN: Nov 26, 9am - 4pm ADMISSION: $18, including a goodie bag TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: Tickets from apactix.com. E-mail events@ulive.com.sg

LAST CALL

Passages Contemporary Season Presented By Singapore Dance Theatre

In the company's annual full contemporary performance season, dancers confront works that grapple with the gratification and realisation of the raw state within oneself.

WHERE: Studio Theatre, School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: Today, 7.30pm; tomorrow, 3 & 7.30pm; Sun, 3pm ADMISSION: $38 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Eric Watson's World Of Chinese Music

Singapore Chinese Orchestra's composer-in-residence Eric Watson has composed an oeuvre of orchestral pieces. This concert presents a selection of his compositions from Dialogue For Solo Tabla And Chinese Orchestra, which is a cross-cultural exploration featuring tabla performer Jatinder Singh Bedi.

WHERE: Auditorium, Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $34 - $74 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Compiled by Suneeta Devi & Ronald Kow

