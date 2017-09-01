Happenings - Films

FILMS

9 Animated Shorties: From Manual To Digital

A Malaysian film critic and historian presents nine Malaysian animation shorts, showcasing a wide range of styles, techniques and stories from the 1980s to the present. Part of Malaysian Film Festival.

WHERE: Screening Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm ADMISSION: $10 INFO: animasi.peatix.com

Dr Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (PG)

In Stanley Kubrick's 1964 film that satirises the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union, a psychotic US Air Force general sends bombers to attack Russia.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 6.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

28 Days Later (M18)

Danny Boyle's 2002 post-apocalyptic horror film stars Cillian Murphy as a coma patient who wakes up to a London that has been infected by a virus that turns its victims into mindless monsters.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 9pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

Alvin And The Chipmunks 2

In this 2009 instalment of the film series, singing trio Alvin, Simon and Theodore take a break from stardom to enrol in school to fit in with kids their age. But they soon face stiff competition from rival group The Chipettes.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Queenstown Public Library, 53 Margaret Drive MRT: Queenstown WHEN: Tomorrow, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Monthly Movie Screening: Southside With You (PG13)

Barack Obama, who would become the 44th president of the United States, goes on a first date with lawyer Michelle Robinson in this 2016 movie.

WHERE: Open Stage, 03-01 library@esplanade, 8 Raffles Avenue MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Wed, 6.30 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

ArtScience On Screen: Wasted! The Story Of Food Waste

Every year, 1.3 billion tonnes of food is discarded. Chefs such as Massimo Bottura, Dan Barber and Danny Bowien battle food waste in this 2016 feature-length documentary.

WHERE: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Mon - Wed, Sept 8 - 17 & 19 - 30, 10.30am, noon, 1.30, 3 & 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.marinabaysands.com/museum

CONTEST

Chalk & Win Contest

Grab some chalk and doodle on any corridor pavement in Parkland Green and share a photo of the chalk artwork on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #ParklandGreen. The most creative or original chalk art pieces stand to win prizes. Open to all.

WHERE: East Coast Park, Parkland Green MRT: Dakota WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30am; photos must be uploaded from 8am - 8pm INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

Win A Trip For Two To New York Comic Con 2017

Tune in to Warner TV (StarHub TV Channel 515, Singtel TV Channel 306) from 9pm to midnight. Look out for two different codes that will appear and submit them alongside a video or photo showing why you are a fan of shows on the channel. The contest runs until Wednesday. The winner will be announced on Sept 11 on Warner TV Asia's Facebook page.

INFO: nycc2017.warnertvasia.com

NATURE

Autumn Harvest Floral Display

Autumn arrives in the form of a flower field saturated in rich hues of orange, red, gold and green. Pumpkins take on yet another twist in the mini Halloween exhibit, where myriad carved and decorated versions celebrate this festival.

WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today - Oct 29, 9am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: Entry charge to the conservatories applies TEL: 6420-6848 INFO: www.gardensbythebay.com.sg

KIDS

Eat Right Get Moving

A healthy eating workshop for children aged four to 10.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Tampines Regional Library, 02-01 Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk MRT: Tampines WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am - noon ADMISSION: Free, register as a parent-child pair at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Story Carnival

This family-oriented celebration of inclusiveness features stories told in voice, sign and song.

WHERE: Enabling Village, 20 Lengkok Bahru MRT: Redhill WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 10.30am - 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/398.2StorytellingFestival

Family Workshop - My Favourite 80's Show

Create a personalised television set featuring your favourite 1980s TV programme and your child's favourite cartoons, and illustrate a storyline in this family workshop. Suitable for children aged four to 12.

WHERE: Activity Space, Level 3 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah/ Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow, 2 & 3.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register on-site in advance (limited to the first 20 parent-child pairs) TEL: 6332-3659 INFO: nationalmuseum.sg

Storytelling And Activities: Roald Dahl

Held in celebration of the late children's book author, this event features storytelling and other activities related to Dahl's books.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Anthony Browne Book Party

Born in September 1946, the popular children's book author has written and illustrated more than 40 titles, the most famous of which is Gorilla. This programme is suitable for children aged five to eight.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Marine Parade Public Library, 01-02 Marine Parade Community Building, 278 Marine Parade Road MRT: Eunos WHEN: Mon, 3 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

OTHERS

Comex 2017

Shop for electronic gadgets such as computers, laptops, cameras and more at this fair.

WHERE: Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Levels 3, 4 & 6, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Till Sun, 11am - 9pm (Level 3), noon - 9pm (Levels 4 & 6) ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.comexshow.com.sg

LAST CALL

Brief Encounters: A Musical Affair

Viennese concert choir Chorus Sine Nomine performs alongside Yamaha and Bosendorfer artist Li Churen and the Metropolitan Festival Orchestra.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Sun, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $19 - $64 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Home In Focus

Images from the eponymous column in The Straits Times are on show and are a testament to the importance of photojournalism in adding depth and perspective to news. The exhibition highlights the ability of well-crafted images to bring meaningful stories to people's attention.

WHERE: Chapel Gallery, Objectifs Centre For Photography & Film, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Today & tomorrow, noon - 7pm; Sun, noon - 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: www.objectifs.com.sg

Compiled by Suneeta Devi & Ronald Kow

