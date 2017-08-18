Happenings - Films

FILMS

The Croods (PG)

In this 2013 US animated film, a caveman family must trek through an unfamiliar fantastical world with the help of an inventive boy, Guy (Ryan Reynolds), after their cave is destroyed.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Queenstown Public Library, 53 Margaret Drive MRT: Queenstown WHEN: Tomorrow, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

CONTEST

Win A Trip For Two To New York Comic Con 2017

Participants who tune in to Warner TV (StarHub TV Channel 515 and Singtel TV Channel 306) from 9pm to midnight must look out for two different codes that appear and submit them alongside a video or photo showing why they are superfans. The contest runs until Sept 6. The winner will be announced on Sept 11 on Warner TV Asia's Facebook page.

INFO: nycc2017.warnertvasia.com

NATURE

Orchid Extravaganza Floral Display

The floral display tells the story of Singapore using the analogy of a butterfly's life cycle.

WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till Sun, 9am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: Entry charge to the conservatories applies TEL: 6420-6848

PETS

Voices For Animals Adoption Drive

Take home a rescued retired breeding dog at this adoption drive.

WHERE: Mutts & Mittens Field, 11 Pasir Ris Farmway 2 MRT: Pasir Ris WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 1 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/VFASIN/

KIDS

Rumpelstiltskin

In this musical-like adaptation of the Grimm Brothers' classic, Rumpelstiltskin is a funny little man in love with golden-haired Gerta, who has eyes only for the king.

WHERE: Ulu Pandan CC Theatrette, Ulu Pandan Community Building, 170 Ghim Moh Road MRT: Holland Village/ Buona Vista WHEN: Sept 9, 10 & 17, 1pm; Sept 16, 11am ADMISSION: $30 & $35 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Storytime By The Storytelling Centre - Wolf! Wolf!

The Young Storytellers share the classic tale of the boy who cried wolf. Suitable for kids aged four to seven.

WHERE: Level 2 Cluny Court, 501 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow, noon - 12.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/ClunyCourt

Koko The Great

A production adapted from the children's book by Natalie Hennedige, illustrated by Twisstii and inspired by Singaporean artist Liu Kang's oil painting, Life By The River. Part of Playtime! 2017. There will also be sensory-friendly sessions of the production.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today & Aug 25, 9.30 & 11am; tomorrow, Sun & Aug 27, 11am & 4pm; Aug 24, 11am; Aug 26, 4pm (sensory-friendly sessions: Aug 23, 11am & 2pm; Aug 24, 2pm; Aug 26, 11am) ADMISSION: $21 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Paw Patrol Live! Race To The Rescue

Based on the animated television series, this two-act musical production features a costuming approach that brings the characters to life on stage.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sept 1 - 3, 10.30am, 2 & 5.30pm ADMISSION: $62 - $122 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Reading With Nature Series: T.Veg, The Story Of The Carrot-crunching Dinosaur (A Storytelling Session-Cum- Guided Tour)

This is a storytelling session by the Junior Reading Ambassadors, together with a tour of Singapore Botanic Gardens. Suitable for children aged five to 12.

WHERE: Botany Centre, Tanglin Core of the Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sept 2, 10 - 11am ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6471-9961 INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg

Grow With Nature Drama Series: The Seeds (A Drama Workshop)

Children are encouraged to care for nature and to be aware of its biodiversity. They will also learn about the values of perseverance and tenacity. For kids aged five to 12.

WHERE: Botany Centre, Tanglin Core of the Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sept 6, 10 - 11am ADMISSION: $10 TEL: 6471-9961 INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg

OTHERS

6th Mother Tongue Languages Symposium

This symposium makes the learning of mother tongue languages come alive for children and their parents through an immersive and experiential approach. There are sharing sessions and workshops as well as learning resources for sale.

WHERE: Suntec Singapore Exhibition and Convention Centre, Level 3, Summit 1 & 2, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am - 8pm ADMISSION: Free, first 5,000 visitors will receive a goodie bag INFO: Register for sharing sessions & workshops at www.mtls.com.sg

Koro Kalinangan: A Lecture Recital On Philippine Choral Music With The PsalmiDeo Chorale

The programme showcases a selection of choral arrangements and compositions inspired by Filipino folk and liturgical song genres, as well as a demonstration and dialogue session. WHERE: Lee Foundation Theatre, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 3, 151 Bencoolen Street MRT: Rochor/Bugis WHEN: Mon, 5.15 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free, e-mail iseaa@nafa.edu.sg to register INFO: www.nafa.edu.sg

IDCS Professional Interior Design Seminar

Speakers from interior design and architecture firms discuss colour harmony, sustainability and more.

WHERE: Training Room 1, Level 2 National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis WHEN: Thu, 6.30 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: $60 (public), $35 (IDCS member) INFO: idcspdpsem0102.peatix.com

LAST CALL

Death. Love. Light

The Addo Chamber Orchestra performs Brahms' Ein Deutsches Requiem, Op. 45. The Requieme is sung by the Addo Chamber Choir, conducted by Clarence Tan, and features soprano Wendy Woon and baritone Alvin Tan.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $30 (standard), $96 (bundle of four tickets) INFO: Tickets from DeathLoveLight.Peatix.com

Void

Singapore-born artist Loi Cai Xiang works mainly with oil and draws inspiration from his experiences and reflections on his environment. Part of Season 2: Stories For An Island.

WHERE: Chan + Hori Contemporary, 02-09 Gillman Barracks, 6 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till Sun, 11am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6338-1962

Dress Up

Known for his depictions of familiar local architecture in super flat and candy-coloured compositions void of human presence, Singaporean artist Safaruddin Abdul Hamid, or Dyn, creates new looks for world-famous architecture in his latest solo show. Part of Season 2: Stories For An Island.

WHERE: Chan + Hori Contemporary, 02-09 Gillman Barracks, 6 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till Sun, 11am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6338-1962

Two Worlds, And The Spaces Between

A collaboration of Singaporean emerging artists Little Blue Moon (QQ Lee) and MaryAnn Loo, this exhibition explores the dynamics of alternate and co-existing viewpoints through petite whimsical paintings.

WHERE: Utterly Art, Level 3, 20B Mosque Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 2 - 8pm; Sun, noon - 5.30pm; by appointment only ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6226-2605/9487-2006

Thinking Ink: Improvisations On Cultural Criteria

The exhibition showcases a rare collection of more than 20 paintings by five ink artists from Singapore and China - Chua Ek Kay, Hong Sek Chern, Gu Gan, Gu Wenda and Wei Ligang. It includes several previously unseen works from the estate of the late Singaporean artist Chua.

WHERE: Gajah Gallery, 03-04 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Today & Mon, 11am - 7pm; tomorrow & Sun, noon - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-4202

Folds Of Mind

In this inaugural exhibition of the NPE Art Residency, French artist Helene Le Chatelier and Brazilian artist Deusa Blumke show artworks developed with the use of new techniques and technology during their time in the residency. The works tackle the topics of time, memory, the unseen and the unspeakable.

WHERE: Level 2 NPE Gallery, 39 & 41 Kallang Place MRT: Kallang WHEN: Till Wed, 10am - 6pm (weekdays), other times by appointment only ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6395-4444 INFO: www.npe.com.sg/community/npe-art-residency

Compiled by Suneeta Devi & Ronald Kow

The listings on these Happenings pages are free. Write to Life Happenings, Life, The Straits Times, 1000 Toa Payoh North, Singapore 318994 or e-mail stlife@sph.com.sg at least two weeks ahead. Include the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.