Happenings - Films

FILMS

Visionfest 2017: Queen Of Katwe

This 2016 American film is based on the true story of a young girl from the streets of rural Uganda, whose world changes rapidly when she is introduced to the game of chess. Registration fees for the screening go towards educational projects in various communities.

WHERE: Nexus Auditorium, 5 Koek Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Sun, 2.30 - 5.30pm ADMISSION: $10 - $25 INFO: www.worldvision.org.sg/events/the-queen-of-katwe

TOURS

Rainforest Tour

Discover Singapore's tropical rainforest with volunteer guides.

WHERE: Visitor Services Desk at Nassim Gate, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow, 9, 10, 11am & 4pm in English, 10am & 4pm in Mandarin ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6471-7361 INFO: Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis at the Visitor Centre. Go to www.nparks.gov.sg

NATURE

Home Gardening: The Fundamentals And Another Perspective (A Gardening Workshop And Guided Tour)

This comprehensive basic course covers tips on choosing the right plants, watering regimes, the use of fertilisers, re-potting, pruning and other general plant care techniques.

WHERE: Classrooms 1 & 2, Level 3 Botany Centre, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Aug 19, 9am - 6pm ADMISSION: $100 TEL: 6471-9961 INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg

Orchid Extravaganza Floral Display

The floral display tells the story of Singapore using the analogy of a butterfly's life cycle.

WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till Aug 20, 9am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: Entry charge to the conservatories applies TEL: 6420-6848 INFO: www.gardensbythebay.com.sg

KIDS

Children's Activity Session: David Walliams' The First Hippo On The Moon

This interactive activity session is based on the best-selling children's author's book, The First Hippo On The Moon, which sees the enormously rich Hercules Waldorf-Franklin III and ingenious Shelia compete to be the first hippo to make it to the moon.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Jurong Store, 04-23 Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Road MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tomorrow, 3.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6430-0868 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Mums And Babies: Smurfs: The Lost Village

In this animated feature, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on a race through the Forbidden Forest, which is filled with magical creatures, to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does.

WHERE: GV Cineplexes MRT: Various WHEN: Aug 21, 11am (GV Plaza, GV Tampines, GV VivoCity), 11.30am (GV Bishan, GV Jurong Point), noon (GV City Square, GV Katong, GV Yishun, GV Grand Great World City) ADMISSION: $6 (free admission for children less than 90cm tall), includes a gift with every two tickets purchased while stocks last TEL: 6653-8100 INFO: www.gv.com.sg

Teachers' Day Special: Owl Thanks To You (A Planting Workshop)

Learn to build a wreath using air plants for your teacher. Suitable for children aged five to 12.

WHERE: Visitor Services Desk at Tanglin Gate Botany Centre, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Aug 26, 10 - 11.30am ADMISSION: $30 TEL: 6471-9961 INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg. Registration closes on Aug 23 or when full, whichever is earlier

Dino Robot Factory

Participants get to experience the process of creating a robot dinosaur. They will learn about the basics of design, automation, assembly and mechanics. This exhibition from Japan is specially curated for children aged 12 and younger.

WHERE: Hall 2, Annex, Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Road MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Till Aug 27, 10am - 6pm daily ADMISSION: $5 (adult/senior citizen), $7 (child) INFO: www.science.edu.sg

The Nutcracker - A Spectacular Magic Extravaganza

This theatre production directed by Fan Dong Kai uses magic, special effects, video animation and costumes.

WHERE: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah MRT: Redhill WHEN: Aug 25 - Sept 10, 8pm (Thu & Fri), 2.30 & 8pm (Sat), 5pm (Sun) ADMISSION: $31 - $92 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

OTHERS

Singapore Saxophone Symposium 2017

This year's symposium features concerts and masterclasses by international artists such as Chi Him Chik (Hong Kong), Alain Crepin (Belgium) and Joseph Lallo (Australia). Featured ensembles include the Keuris Quartet, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Saxophone Octet and Singapore Saxophone Symposium Ensemble.

WHERE: Various locations at Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 3, 151 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bugis/Rochor WHEN: Tomorrow - Mon, various times ADMISSION: From $15 TEL: 6512-4179 INFO: Tickets from sgsax2017.peatix.com. Go to www.singaporesaxophonesymposium.com

Oral Health & You: Specialists' Perspectives

This seminar covers the management of common dental problems through the latest techniques.

WHERE: Ballroom, Level 2 Sheraton Towers Hotel, 39 Scotts Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Aug 19, 1 - 5pm ADMISSION: $16 (standard), $21 (event day) INFO: bit.ly/cnadental17

Singapore Toy, Game & Comic Convention

In its 10th year, the convention features the best of local and international toys, games, comics, anime and collectibles, as well as guests and personalities.

WHERE: Halls D, E & F, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, 1 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sept 9 & 10, 10am - 8pm ADMISSION: From $7 INFO: www.singaporetgcc.com

CharaExpo 2017

This event celebrates Japanese sub-cultures such as anime, manga, games and trading card games.

WHERE: Halls 404 - 406, Level 4 Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Sept 9 & 10, 9am - 6pm ADMISSION: $6 (early bird), $8 (at the door) INFO: Tickets from charaexpo-2017.peatix.com. Go to chara-expo.com

LAST CALL

SSO Chamber Series: For The Emperor

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra presents the central hymn from Haydn's Emperor Quartet as well as Mozart's Prussian Quartets.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $21 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Show Luo 2017 Crazy World Tour

The Taiwanese Mandopop singer and dancer stages his comeback concert after three years.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $92 - $232 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Once Upon A Time

Staged in Hindi and English, this play tells five short stories that are curated from different genres and are varied in narration and style.

WHERE: School of the Arts Drama Centre, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: Sun, 6.30pm ADMISSION: $60 - $128 TEL: 9113-1667 INFO: www.showtickets.asia

Ballerinas

The programme by pianists Lin Hengyue and Wang Ji features dance music from ballets and opera and the Singapore premiere of a new work by a local composer.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Tue, 8pm ADMISSION: $16 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg