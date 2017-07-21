Happenings - Films

FILMS

The Red Turtle (PG)

This 2016 French-Japanese animated film recounts the milestones in the life of a human being through the story of a man shipwrecked on a tropical island.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

Librarians' Favourites: Movie Screening - Super 8 (PG)

In J. J. Abrams' 2011 science-fiction movie, six young friends are working on a film with a Super 8 camera in the summer of 1979 when they witness a catastrophic train crash. As their suspicion grows over whether it is really an accident, unusual disappearances and inexplicable events take place in their small Ohio town. Part of Read! Fest 2017.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Queenstown Public Library, 53 Margaret Drive MRT: Queenstown WHEN: Tomorrow, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

1984 (M18)

This 1984 film adaptation of George Orwell's classic novel stars John Hurt and Richard Burton and is set in a world where absolute conformity is demanded.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sun, 5pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

Kedi (PG)

Thousands of cats roam the metropolis of Istanbul freely. This 2016 documentary tells the story of seven of them.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Today, 9pm; tomorrow, 4.40pm; Sun, 2pm; Tue, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

Apprentice: Special Edition DVD Launch And Exhibition

At the exhibition, a special Singapore-edition DVD of Apprentice, an award-winning 2016 film by director Boo Junfeng, will be launched. The exhibition's centrepiece is the hangman's lever, a crucial prop in the film symbolising the internal struggle of the protagonist, Aiman.

WHERE: Objectifs Chapel Gallery, Objectifs Centre for Photography and Film, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Special Edition DVD launch: Thu, 7.30pm; exhibition: July 28 & 29, noon - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: www.objectifs.com.sg

PETS

Voices For Animals Adoption Drive

Visitors can take home a rescued dog at this adoption drive.

WHERE: Mutts & Mittens field, 11 Pasir Ris Farmway 2 MRT: Pasir Ris WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 1 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/VFASIN

NATURE

Exploring Mandai Rivers

Explore the Mandai rivers in kayaks. Suitable for beginners and children aged four and above.

WHERE: Meet at Kranji MRT station WHEN: Sun, 7.45am ADMISSION: $85 (adult), $50 (child aged below 12). Kayaks, personal flotation devices, paddles & guides are provided INFO: E-mail Ling@kayakasia.org to register. Go to kayakasia.org

TOURS

Guided Tour: Treasures Of The Rare Gallery And Lee Kong Chian Reference Library

The Rare Gallery, part of the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library, houses maps, propaganda magazines, diaries and newspapers on the Japanese Occupation and the Malayan Campaign. Also learn more about Singapore heritage and South-east Asian collections at the library.

WHERE: Lee Kong Chian Reference Library, Level 11 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Aug 19, 2 - 3pm ADMISSION: Free. Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

OTHERS



Students checking out the Scholarships and Top Universities Fair last year. PHOTO: SPH CREATIVE LAB



Scholarships And Top Universities Fair

The fair, which features top tertiary institutions, targets candidates of outstanding calibre seeking scholarships at the best universities in Singapore, the United States, Britain and Australia.

WHERE: Hall 404, Level 4 Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Sun, 10am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.scholarschoice.com.sg/ event

What Is Muji Exhibition

A showcase of iconic Muji products, such as the wall-mounted CD player, aroma diffuser and right-angle socks, and the core basic concepts driving the Japanese lifestyle brand's manufacturing process.

WHERE: Main Atrium, Level 1 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Today - July 30, 10am - 10pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO:www.muji.com/sg/blog/20170712_983

Back-To-KidZ At KidZania Singapore - National Day Edition

This event aims to encourage young professionals and the young at heart to show how proud they are to be a part of Singapore through realistic role playing, with more than 40 immersive real-world professions and activities. Suitable for participants aged 18 and above.

WHERE: KidZania Singapore, 01-01/02 Palawan KidZ City, 31 Beach View, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Aug 4, 6 - 10pm ADMISSION: $48 (advance purchase till Aug 3), $58 (walk in), $174 (buddies bundle for four till Aug 3) INFO: www.kidzania.com.sg

Application For Table Spaces At BookStreet@SMU

BookStreet@SMU is part of this year's SMU Arts Festival and applications for table spaces are being accepted for writers, illustrators, bookmakers, publishers, distributors and individuals in the book-making industry. Acceptance of vendors are based on relevance of the products or services to the main event.

WHERE: Underground Concourse (near the Coffee Club), Singapore Management University, 81 Victoria Street MRT: Bras Basah/City Hall WHEN: Sept 8 & 9, 11am - 8pm; Sept 10, 11am - 5pm ADMISSION: $75 a table for entire duration INFO: Register at bookcouncil.sg/programmes/bookstreet by today

LAST CALL

Glass Canvas: Connect

The theme of "connect" is explored in this production through the mathematical operations plus, minus, multiply and divide. It features choreographers Lim Yizhen and Luqman B. As'ad, and collaborative works by Goh Wei Na and Karen Katrea, Miki Nomura and Chen YiLiang, as well as Yvonne Poon and Poca Xie.

WHERE: Play Den @ The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 2 & 7pm ADMISSION: $22 INFO: www.hgera.com

Sungha Jung Live In Singapore

The YouTube-famous South Korean fingerstyle guitarist returns to Singapore as part of his world tour.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $50 - $100 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Soo Pieng - Drawings

In celebration of the centenary of Singaporean artist Cheong Soo Pieng's birth, this exhibition features more than 120 works from private collections.

WHERE: Artspace@Helutrans, 01-05 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Till tomorrow, noon - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9002-8024 INFO: www.theoartspro.com

Sculptured Vol. 1

This exhibition explores the lines between sculpture, installation, object and painting. It features 3D works made with diverse materials by five artists from Thailand and Myanmar - Thanet Awsinsiri, Utai Nopsiri, Pinaree Sanpitak, Thasnai Sethaseree and Soe Yu Nwe.

WHERE: Yavuz Gallery, 02-23 Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 11am - 7pm; Sun, 1 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6734-3262 INFO: www.yavuzgallery.com

Boeing Boeing

Directed by Pam Oei, this production is about Bernard, a swinging bachelor whose carefully planned love life juggling three girlfriends falls apart when his friend Robert comes to stay.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Today, 8pm & tomorrow, 3 & 8pm ADMISSION: $59 - $84 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Best Of Best Show

This exhibition showcases the best ideas and works by the graduating diploma and degree cohorts of Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' School of Art & Design.

WHERE: Lim Hak Tai Gallery, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis WHEN: Till Wed, noon - 8pm, closed on Mon ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6512-4088 INFO: www.nafa.edu.sg

