Happenings - Films

FILMS

Fans' Preview: Crayon Shin-Chan The Movie: Invasion!! Alien Shiriri

In the 25th feature animated film based on the manga series created by Yoshito Usui, the Nohara family meet a mysterious alien named Shiriri.

WHERE: GV Plaza, 07-01 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow, 2 & 2.30pm ADMISSION: $40 (public), $35 (GV movie club member); includes movie premiums TEL: 6653-8100 INFO: Tickets from www.gv.com.sg

Rams (Hrutar) (M18)

In this 2015 Icelandic film, two brothers in a remote Icelandic farming valley, who have not spoken to each other in 40 years, have to come together to save their sheep.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sun, 4.30pm & Tue, 6pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

Shaun Of The Dead

Simon Pegg stars in this 2004 British horror-comedy film as Shaun, a useless but likeable 30something who is struggling with work, family and girlfriend woes, as well as an apocalyptic zombie uprising.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: July 22, 9.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

The Glory Hoes Present: The Wizard Of Oz

Hosted by Becca D'Bus, this event starts with a Kansas Barbeque, followed by a screening of the classic 1939 film The Wizard Of Oz and ends with a disco classics party with DJ Bobby Luo.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: July 28, 8pm (Kansas BBQ), 9.30pm (movie), 11.30pm (afterparty) ADMISSION: $50 (Kansas BBQ, movie & afterparty); $30 (movie & afterparty); $10 (afterparty only) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

12 Storeys (20th Anniversary) (PG13)

Veteran director Eric Khoo's sophomore feature film weaves three darkly comic stories that take place in the same HDB block in one day. This special 20th-anniversary version features a newly digitised 2k scan of the original film reels.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: July 29, 8pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

CONTEST

Golden Point Award 2017

This creative writing competition is for short stories and poetry in Singapore's four official languages of English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil. The competition is open only to writers who, at the time of application, have yet to publish a solo work in the specific genre they are competing in. The award ceremony will be held in November in conjunction with the Singapore Writers Festival, during which the results will be announced. The submission deadline is today.

INFO: www.theartshouse.sg/whats-on/golden-point-award-2017

NATURE

Pulau Ubin Cycle

Cycle through the forest of Pulau Ubin, while learning pointers on how to make cycling more enjoyable.

WHERE: Pulau Ubin (meet at Changi Point Ferry Terminal) MRT: Tanah Merah WHEN: July 22, 8am - 1pm ADMISSION: $50 (inclusive of bicycle rental & ferry rides) TEL: 8714-3321 INFO: Register at www.travel-wander.com

Orchid Extravaganza Floral Display

This floral display tells the story of Singapore using the analogy of a butterfly's life cycle.

WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till Aug 20, 9am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: Entry charge to the conservatories applies TEL: 6420-6848 INFO: www.gardensbythebay.com.sg

Introduction To Bonsai

Learn about bonsai plants and artistic stones, led by Mr Tay Kiah Phuang from the Yuhua Bonsai & Artistic Stone Club.

WHERE: Central - Bonsai Garden Main Hall, Jurong Lake Gardens MRT: Chinese Garden WHEN: July 29, 10am - noon ADMISSION: $20 INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg. Registration closes on Sun or when full, whichever is earlier

Plants For Your Office (A Gardening Workshop)

Learn how to take advantage of the air-conditioned office environment to grow plants, some of which are less common ly seen in tropical Singapore.

WHERE: Botany Centre, Classroom 1 & 2, Level 3, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: July 29, 10am - 1pm ADMISSION: $50 TEL: 6471-9961 INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg. Registration closes on July 26 or when full, whichever is earlier

TOURS

Trees Of The Fort Tour

Find out more about heritage trees and others like the towering Kapok, flaky Gelam and magnificent Madras Thorn.

WHERE: The Meeting Point, Roundabout, between Fort Canning Arts Centre and Hotel Fort Canning MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: July 29, 10 - 11.30am ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg. Registration closes on July 23 or when full, whichever is earlier

OTHERS

HBO Asia Game Of Thrones Winter Is Here

There will be photo opportunities for fans with a life-sized ice sculpture of the Iron Throne as well as the Iron Throne itself from HBO's Game Of Thrones series. Fans have a chance to retrieve limited-edition premiums that are frozen in blocks of ice and get airbrush tattoos.

WHERE: Level 1 Orchard Cineleisure, 8 Grange Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, noon - 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/hboasia

Chocolate Wonderland

This chocolate-themed event features chocolate installations, food offerings with chocolate, cooking demonstrations, contests and more.

WHERE: B4, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: Today - Sun, 10am - 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.ionorchard.com

Nickelodeon Slime Cup SG 2017

There will be Slime-themed sports-oriented activities, goodie bags, photo-taking opportunities with Nickelodeon characters such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. For children aged four and older.

WHERE: City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Road MRT: Farrer Park WHEN: Tomorrow (exclusively for Singtel subscribers) & Sun (public), 11am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nick-asia.com

Games Sunday! 90: National Day Special

Play local board and card games at this board games event celebrating National Day 2017.

WHERE: Multi-Purpose Hall, Level 2 Toa Payoh Central Community Club, 93 Toa Payoh Central MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: Aug 6, 11am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.tinyurl.com/gs90mue

LAST CALL

Chasing Winds At The Equator

Born and raised in Ubud, Balinese artist Dana Sulastra expresses the beauty of idyllic Balinese landscapes, moonlit beaches, lotus ponds and bountiful harvests. Instead of a paintbrush, he prefers using a palette knife, stick and his fingers to create images.

WHERE: Blue Lotus Fine Art, 02-01, 108 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Till tomorrow, 12.30 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9675-7721 INFO: www.bluelotusfineart.com.sg

In The Great Book Of Nature Exhibition

Showcased in this exhibition are original plates from the first edition of the book Fleurs, Fruits Et Feullages Choises De L'ile De Java Peints D'apres Nature by the late Dutch botanical hobbyist Berthe Hoola van Nooten.

WHERE: CDL Green Gallery @ SBG Heritage Museum, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Till Sun, 9am - 6pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

Classic Stamps

Self-taught home-grown artist Tan Chong Bin's new exhibition features more than 20 works from his latest series of acrylic paintings, as well as selected mixed-media sculptures.

WHERE: AC43 Gallery, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT: Bras Basah/City Hall WHEN: Till Sun, noon - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-4240 INFO: www.ac43gallery.com

Compiled by Suneeta Devi & Ronald Kow

• The listings on these Happenings pages are free. Write to Life Happenings, Life, The Straits Times, 1000 Toa Payoh North, Singapore 318994, e-mail stlife@sph.com.sg or fax 6319-8276 at least two weeks ahead. Include the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items. Go to www.straitstimes.com (click on Lifestyle) for more listings.