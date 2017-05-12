Happenings - Films

FILMS

Fan Preview: Detective Conan The Crimson Love Letter

In the 21st film of this Japanese animated franchise, Detective Conan investigates a bombing at a television station in Osaka.

WHERE: GV Plaza, 07-01 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow, 2 & 2.30pm ADMISSION: $35 (GV members), $40 (public) TEL: 6653-8100 INFO: Tickets from www.gv.com.sg

Cannes French Palme d'Or

Catch the screenings of three films that won the Palme d'Or, the top prize at the annual Cannes Film Festival: Amour (2012), The Class (2008) and Dheepan (2015). Part of French festival Voilah!.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sun (Amour), May 20 (The Class), tomorrow & May 21 (Dheepan), 2.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

Blue Velvet (M18)

In David Lynch's 1986 neo-noir mystery thriller, college student Jeffrey Beaumont discovers a severed human ear in a field, which leads him into a strange world of sensuality and violence. This screening is held in anticipation of the release of the director's new Twin Peaks television series.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: May 27, 9pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

NATURE

Southern Ridges Heritage & Nature Trail

Discover the rich history of the Southern Ridges in this guided walk, which will begin at Telok Blangah Hill Park, pass through Henderson Waves and end at Faber Peak (Cable Car Station).

WHERE: Multipurpose Plaza, Telok Blangah Hill Park, 10 Telok Blangah Green MRT: Telok Blangah WHEN: May 20, 9.30 - 11.30am ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg. Registration closes on Sun or when full, whichever is earlier

Nature Appreciation Walk At Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

Experience nature in its pristine form in this guided walk at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, which has one of the richest and most diverse ecological systems because of Singapore's location on the equatorial belt.

WHERE: Visitor Centre's Front Courtyard, Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, end of Hindhede Drive MRT: Beauty World WHEN: May 20, 9.30 - 10.30am ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg. Registration closes on Wed or when full, whichever is earlier

CONTEST

SG Translation Month: Call For Submissions

Translate a work from Chinese, Malay, Tamil or English into any one of these four languages, for example Malay to Chinese or English to Tamil. The translation must not have been published before. The source text can be of any literary genre, as long as it is by a Singapore writer. The best translations will be showcased during the TranslateSingapore festival in September as well as National Translation Month in New York. The submission deadline is June 4.

INFO: tinyurl.com/translatesg17

KIDS

Kids Flix: Power Rangers

This reboot of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series follows five ordinary teens who become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town - and the world - is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat.

WHERE: GV Cineplexes MRT: Various WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am (GV Bishan, GV City Square, GV Jurong Point, GV Plaza, GV Suntec City & GV Tampines); 11.30am (GV Katong, GV Yishun, GV Grand Great World City) ADMISSION: $6; free admission for children below 90cm tall, plus a free gift whilst stocks last TEL: 6653-8100 INFO: Tickets from www.gv.com.sg

Young Mathematician (Tour)

Learn mathematical skills that can be applied to plants on this guided tour suitable for children aged 10 to 12.

WHERE: Visitor Services Desk at Tanglin Gate Botany Centre, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens/Orchard WHEN: May 29, 10 - 11am ADMISSION: $6 a child & $6 an accompanying adult TEL: 6471-9961 INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg. Registration closes on May 26 or when full, whichever is earlier

Elegant Etiquette Holiday Workshop

Learn social and dining etiquette, personal grooming and more in this holiday workshop suitable for children aged four to eight.

WHERE: HDB Hub Convention Centre, 480 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: June 3, 9am - noon ADMISSION: Early bird till May 20: $128 (a person), $198 (for two); standard rate: $158 (a person); additional 10 per cent Mother's Day discount for registrations made before Sun TEL: 8228 -9686 INFO: Register at www.KrystalCharm.com/June-Holiday-Workshops

OTHERS

D'Kranji Farm Resort Farmers' Market: Mother's Day Celebration

There will be fresh vegetables, food and herbs, a salad-making competition, a karaoke contest and more at this farmers' market.

WHERE: D'Kranji Farm Resort, 10 Neo Tiew Lane 2 MRT: Kranji WHEN: Sun, 10.30am - 4pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Call 6898-9228 to register. Go to www.dkranji.com.sg

Travel Photography Expo 2017

There will be talks by photography and industry professionals, a curated travel fair focused on travel photography, a lucky draw and more at this event.

WHERE: *Scape The TreeTop, Level 5, 2 Orchard Link MRT: Somerset WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am - 8pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.event.govacay.co

Legends Of Singapore Storytelling Session

Learn more about Singapore's legends, including the Singapore Stone, which lies within the Singapura section of the National Museum's Singapore History Gallery. Part of Singapore Heritage Festival.

WHERE: Entrance of the Singapore History Gallery, Level 1 National Museum, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow, 2.30 & 3.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration; admission to the Singapore History Gallery applies INFO: Register at eventbrite.sg. Go to heritage festival.sg

Making It Home: Dreaming Rooms, Making Spaces, Creating Places

Designed for children aged one to 12, this interactive exhibition celebrates the home as the genesis of creativity, artistry and thinking. There will also be holiday camps, creative workshops and many other creative and art-inspired activities.

WHERE: Playeum's Children's Centre for Creativity, 01-23 Gillman Barracks, 47 Malan Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Tue - Oct 29, 10am - 6pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon ADMISSION: $22 a child, includes entry for one accompanying adult ($10 for an additional adult); annual play pass: $160 INFO: www.playeum.com

Your Pregnancy Journey - Getting It Right From The Start With The Power Of Knowing

Know the must-have prenatal tests during pregnancy and ease the transition into parenthood with advice from healthcare professionals.

WHERE: Bras Basah Room, Level 4 Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras Basah Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: May 20, 2 - 5pm ADMISSION: $10 a participant, $15 a couple TEL: 6394-5038 INFO: Register at www.kph.com.events by Thu

Lilly Singh - How To Be A Bawse Tour Live In Singapore

The Canadian comedienne brings to the stage the humour of her debut book, How To Be A Bawse: A Guide To Conquering Life.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: May 24, 8pm ADMISSION: $97 - $248; all show tickets are entitled to the book TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

LAST CALL

The Platters: The Golden Years Concert Tour

The American vocal group will perform hits such as Smoke Gets In Your Eyes, Only You and Unchained Melody.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: BayFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $82 - $172 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

La Cage Aux Folles

Director Glen Goei helms this production of one of Broadway's biggest hit musicals. It is about a family's struggle to stay together, stay fabulous and, above all else, stay true to themselves.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 3 & 8pm ADMISSION: $54 - $124 TEL: 6348-5555

Oh Soon-Hwa: Coastal Regions (Delta)

Singapore-based photographer Oh Soon-Hwa returns to her ongoing series exploring the Mekong Delta in Vietnam. The photographs investigate the impact of recent climate changes on the landscape of the coastal regions.

WHERE: The Private Museum, 02-06, 51 Waterloo Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Today, 11am - 7pm; tomorrow & Sun, 11am - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6738-2872 INFO: www.theprivatemuseum.org

Equivalence

One thousand photographs of individual aluminium drink cans form the foundation of this exhibition by photographer Stefen Chow and economist Lin Huiyi, which is part of an ongoing series that draws attention to economic and social inequality.

WHERE: Objectifs, Centre for Photography and Film, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis WHEN: Today & tomorrow, noon - 7pm; Sun, noon - 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: www.objectifs.com.sg

