Happenings - Films

FILMS

Movie Screening: Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter (PG)

In this 2010 animated feature film, Shrek signs a deal with Rumpelstiltskin to get his roar back, but turns his world upside down in the process.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Queenstown Public Library, 53 Margaret Drive MRT: Queenstown WHEN: Tomorrow, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Omni-Theatre - Digital Movies

Asia's largest seamless dome screen will be showing three short films: Back To The Moon For Good, Dinosaurs At Dusk: The Origins Of Flight and Natural Selection.

WHERE: Omni-Theatre, Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Road MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, noon & 3pm (Back To The Moon For Good); 1 & 5pm (Dinosaurs At Dusk: The Origins Of Flight); 2, 4 & 6pm (Natural Selection) ADMISSION: $15 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg or www.omnitheatre.com.sg

The Glory Hoes Present: The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert (M18)

This screening of the 1994 Australian cult classic will be hosted by Becca D'Bus. Come in drag, sing along to all the songs in the film and enjoy booze. DJ Bobby Luo will play a set inspired by the film soundtrack at the afterparty.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sun, 9.30pm ADMISSION: $30 (movie & afterparty), $10 (afterparty only) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

Singapore Chinese Film Festival

More than 40 films from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Malaysia will be screened at this festival, including Hong Kong's The Taste Of Youth and China's Knife In The Clear Water.

WHERE (MRT): GV Cineplexes; The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane (City Hall); National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road (Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Today - May 7, various times ADMISSION: $13 (standard), $10 (Singapore Film Society & Singapore University of Social Sciences members) INFO: scff.sg

Films @ The Library

Watch three films - Steve Jobs (2015, which stars Michael Fassbender above), Blue Jasmine (2013) and Batman V Superman (2016) - and pick up a related read from the librarian's selection afterwards.

WHERE: Multi-Purpose Room, Central Public Library, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow (Steve Jobs), May 11 (Blue Jasmine) & June 25 (Batman V Superman), 2pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Cine Club May: Histoires D'Eau (Water Stories)

These four movies revolve around the theme of water - Vincent N'a Pas D'ecailles (Vincent), Fidelio: L'odyssee D'alice (Fidelio: Alice's Journey), Oceans and Tempete (Land Legs). All films are in French with English subtitles.

WHERE: Alliance Francaise de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Tue (Vincent N'a Pas D'ecailles), May 9 (Fidelio: L'odyssee D'alice), May 16 (Oceans) & May 23 (Tempete), 8pm ADMISSION: $7 (Alliance Francaise members), $9 (non-members), except Vincent N'a Pas D'ecailles, which is free for members TEL: 6737-8422 INFO: Tickets from alliancefrancaise.org.sg

PETS

Voices For Animals Adoption Drive

More than 100 HDB-approved dogs are available for adoption at this drive.

WHERE: Mutts & Mittens, 1 Pasir Ris Farmway 2 MRT: Pasir Ris WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 1 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/VFASIN

TOURS

A Fullerton Love Story Tour

Explore 89 years of legacies, stories and secrets in Singapore's 71st National Monument. The tour will be followed by desserts at The Courtyard. Part of Singapore Heritage Festival.

WHERE: Meet at the Concierge, Level 1 The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, May 6 & 13, 8pm ADMISSION: $78 (adult), $58 (child aged six to 11) INFO: Register at afullertonlovestorytour.peatix.com

NATURE

Istana Nature Guided Walk

Discover the Istana's flora, fauna and biodiversity on this walk.

WHERE: The Istana (entrance via main gate along Orchard Road) MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Mon, 10am - 4pm (walk is conducted hourly) ADMISSION: $4 (Singaporeans/permanent residents); $10 (foreigners); family package of four: $12 (Singaporeans/permanent residents), $30 (foreigners); $2 (children aged three to 12) INFO: Regster at the Istana grounds. Go to www.nparks.gov.sg

Going Bananas! Workshop

Learn more about the interesting roles of bananas as well as how to cook different dishes using different parts of the banana plant.

WHERE: Meet at the roundabout between Fort Canning Arts Centre and Hotel Fort Canning MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: May 6, 3.30 - 5.30pm ADMISSION: $10 INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg. Registration closes on Sun or when full

Cacti And Succulents: A Gardening Workshop And Guided Tour

Learn how to identify and grow common cacti and succulents in this workshop, which also includes a potting session and a tour of the Sun Garden at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

WHERE: Classrooms 1 & 2, Level 3 Botany Centre, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens/Orchard WHEN: May 6, 10am - 1pm ADMISSION: $50 TEL: 6471-9961 INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg

Tulipmania Inspired

More than 100 varieties of tulips and hyacinths will be on display in a palette of colour, inspired by artist Vincent van Gogh.

WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till May 7, 9am - 9pm ADMISSION: Entry charges to the conservatories apply TEL: 6420-6848 INFO: Tickets from www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/tulipmaniainspired

CONTEST

National Schools Xinyao Singing And Songwriting Competition

This competition is open to students in secondary schools, pre-universities, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education. There will be three categories: solo, group and songwriting. Auditions will be held on May 27, with a preliminary round held on June 23, followed by the semi-finals on July 9. The finals will be held on Aug 12. The registration deadline is May 19 (solo & group) and June 2 (songwriting).

INFO: www.cpcll.sg or xinyao.zaobao.com/2017

OTHERS

Volunteer At AFCC

Are you interested in children's literature? The Asian Festival of Children's Content is looking for volunteers aged 17 and older to help as session wardens and ushers, and to assist staff during the festival, from May 16 to 21.

INFO: For more details & to sign up, go to afcc.com.sg/2017/ page/volunteer-at-afcc by today

Remaking Our Heartland Exhibition For Woodlands

The Remaking Our Heartland plans for Woodlands will open up new residential, recreational and employment opportunities for all. Residents are invited to view the exhibition and give their feedback.

WHERE: Woodlands Central, next to Woodlands MRT station MRT: Woodlands WHEN: Till Sun, 9am - 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.hdb.gov.sg

LAST CALL

SSO Gala: Masaaki Suzuki Conducts Mozart

The founder of Bach Collegium Japan performs Mozart's final masterpiece, Requiem In D Minor, which will be prefaced with the beloved G Minor Symphony.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $28 - $102 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Giselle

This ballet comes direct from the most ancient opera house in the world, Teatro Di San Carlo in Naples, Italy. It tells the story of Giselle, a young beautiful peasant girl who falls for a nobleman named Albrecht.

WHERE: Grand Theatre, MasterCard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $69 - $229 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Hikayat Sang Kancil (Legend Of The Mouse Deer)

This 1983 film about a sang kancil (mouse deer) was the first short animation film made in Malaysia. The exhibition explores representations and contemporary equivalents of the mouse deer, which is often used in Malay stories as a shrewd character.

WHERE: Praxis Space & Project Space, Institute of Contemporary Arts, Lasalle College of the Arts (McNally Campus), 1 McNally Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Till Sun ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.lasalle.edu.sg

Compiled by Suneeta Devi & Ronald Kow

The listings on these Happenings pages are free. Write to Life Happenings, Life, The Straits Times, 1000 Toa Payoh North, Singapore 318994, e-mail stlife@sph.com.sg or fax 6319-8276 at least two weeks ahead. Include the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items. Go to www.straitstimes.com (click on Lifestyle) for more listings