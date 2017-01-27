Happenings - Films

FILMS

Julieta (M18)

Pedro Almodovar's new film, adapted from Alice Munro's short stories, is a dramatic, emotional story of a woman's loves and regrets. In Spanish with English subtitles.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Mon, 8.20pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

Toni Erdmann (M18)

A father tries to reconnect with his workaholic daughter by creating an alter-ego and posing as her CEO's life coach in this film by Maren Ade. In German with English subtitles.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Feb 4, 4.30pm & Feb 12, 8pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

Watch Local 2017: Singapore Telemovies

A selection of local telemovies from the 1990s to 2016 will come to life again on the big screen. The telemovies are The Playground (2015, PG), The Man In The Cupboard (2001, PG), A Perfect Exit (2007, PG), Muthar Kanave (2016, PG), Cupid Love (1995, PG), Time Tomorrow (1993, PG), Early Morning Awakening (2005, PG) and The Love Machine (2016).

WHERE: Chapel Gallery, Objectifs, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Feb 7, 7.30pm (The Playground); Feb 8, 7.30pm (The Man In The Cupboard & A Perfect Exit); Feb 9, 7.30pm (Muthar Kanave); Feb 10, 7.30pm (Cupid Love); Feb 11, 2pm (Time Tomorrow), 4pm (Early Morning Awakening) & 7.30pm (The Love Machine) ADMISSION: Entry by donation TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: Register at watchlocal2017.peatix.com. Go to www.objectifs.com.sg/watch-local-2017

Belles & Rebels

Great figures of rebellion are often associated with men. The women in these four films dispel that misconception: La Ceremonie (1995, PG), Bande De Filles (2014, NC16), Violette (2015, M18) and Elle (2016, M18).

WHERE: Alliance Francaise de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Feb 7, 8pm (La Ceremonie); Feb 14, 8pm (Bande De Filles); Feb 21, 8pm (Violette), Feb 27, 8pm (Elle) ADMISSION: $9 (public), $7 (Alliance Francaise members), except for La Ceremonie, which is free for members TEL: 6737-8422 INFO: Tickets from alliancefrancaise.org.sg

Cinematheque Selects: Eating Air And Billy Liar

This double bill features Jasmine Ng and Kelvin Tong's gangland gongfu romance fantasy Eating Air (1999), and Billy Liar (1963), John Schlesinger's classic film about an underachieving undertaker's assistant.

WHERE: Gallery Theatre, Basement, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Feb 11, 2pm (Eating Air), 5pm (Billy Liar) ADMISSION: $12 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg. Go to nationalmuseum.sg

NATURE

Valentine's Day Special: Miniature Garden Workshop For Couples (A Gardening Workshop)

Learn the basics of garden design and plant selection and how to create a unique miniature garden in this workshop specially designed for couples.

WHERE: Botany Centre, Classrooms 1 & 2 (Level 3), Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Orchard/Botanic Gardens WHEN: Feb 11, 10am - 1pm ADMISSION: $100 (a couple/pair) INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg

TOURS

Gillman Barracks History & Heritage Tour

This tour traces the rich heritage and history of Gillman Barracks, from its establishment as a British military base and then a training ground for the Singapore Armed Forces to the present, when it is a destination for contemporary art.

WHERE: Gillman Barracks, Block 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Tomorrow, 5 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.fom-gillman-barracks.eventbrite.com. Go to www.fom.sg

CONTEST

Book Illustrators Gallery

Applications are open to illustrators whose artworks have been featured in children's books, audio/video products, comics or graphic novels published between January this year and March next year, or who have prepared a completed unpublished manuscript for a picture book. The submission deadline is Feb 28 and selected applicants will be contacted after April 3.

INFO: For more details & to register, go to afcc.com.sg/2017/page/book-illustrators-gallery-2017. E-mail afccbig@bookcouncil.sg

KIDS

Drop-In Activity: Around Chinatown

Discover artworks that depict scenes in Chinatown and take part in a family activity to map a neighbourhood. Suitable for children aged four and older.

WHERE: Keppel Centre for Art Education, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow - Mon, 11am - 6pm (last admission at 5pm) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

Lego Batman Escape Room

Embark on a mission to save the city by completing a series of role-playing, problem-solving games.

WHERE: Basement 4, Ion Station, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Feb 18, noon - 8pm (Mon - Thu), 10am - 10pm (Fri - Sun) ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/LEGOSingapore

OTHERS

Chinese New Year Open House At Singapore Philatelic Museum

View exhibitions and enjoy activities such as talks, performances and lion and dragon dances at this open house.

WHERE: Singapore Philatelic Museum, 23B Coleman Street MRT: City Hall/Clarke Quay/Bras Basah WHEN: Sun, 10am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6337-3888 INFO: spm.org.sg

Valentine Vendetta 2017

This masquerade-themed party is targeted at singles.

WHERE: Skyline, Level 45 Singapore Land Tower, 50 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 14, 6pm ADMISSION: $35 (early bird), $45 (at the door); inclusive of two drinks INFO: Tickets from valentinevendetta2017.eventbrite.sg

2016-2017 Park Bogum Asia Tour Fan Meeting In Singapore

Meet the South Korean actor at this fan meet, where he will sing and share snippets of his work and life. Some fans will get to play games with him.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Feb 18, 6pm (foyer opens at 5pm) ADMISSION: $158 - $228 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

Springtime Love Wedding Show

Find out more about one's wedding options - from customised floral centrepieces to specially tailored menus - at the Regent Singapore.

WHERE: Royal Pavilion Ballroom, Lobby Level, Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Feb 19, 11am - 3pm ADMISSION: $18 (a couple) TEL: 6725-3333 INFO: Register at tinyurl.com/hu7te6g

LAST CALL

RYB - Back To Basics

Indonesian artists Arkiv Vilmansa, Laila Azra and Ronald Apriyan explore how the concepts of paintings are simplified using primary hues.

WHERE: Element Art Space, 02-13 Raffles Hotel Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Today, 11am - 3pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6883-2001 INFO: www.elementartspace.com

Symphony Of Happiness

In collaboration with Asia Art Collective, Pan Pacific Singapore presents artworks by guest artist Fan Shao Hua that offer an abstraction of things in a constant state of flux and movement.

WHERE: Public Art Space at Pan Pacific Singapore, Level 2, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Tue, 11am - 8pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-8111 INFO: www.asiaartcollective.com

