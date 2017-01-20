Happenings - Films

FILMS

Behind The Scenes: Screenings

Two cinematic works explore the different stages of art-making. Liao Jiekai's essay film, The Drawing Room & Episodes From Art Studio (2016, PG13), explores Yeng Pway Ngon's novel Art Studio. Documentary The Man Who Built Cambodia (2015, PG) shines a light on Cambodian architect Vann Molyvann. Part of Singapore Art Week 2017.

WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sun, 4.45 - 5.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

NATURE

Dahlia Dreams Floral Display

In addition to the auspicious yellow, orange and red dahlias and begonias, there will be a projection of scenes of Chinese New Year celebrations.

WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today - Feb 19, 9am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: Entry charge to the conservatories applies TEL: 6420-6848 INFO: www.gardensbythebay.com.sg

Plants For A Sensory Garden

Learn to select plants for a sensory garden, which is a green space that aims to stimulate the five senses. Part of Gardeners' Day Out.

WHERE: Leaf Room at HortPark, 33 Hyderabad Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Tomorrow, 9.15 - 10.15am ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

CONTESTS

Sota Primary 6 Creative Writing Competition

Pick a prompt from a list and write an original short story of not more than 600 words based on it. The 50 finalists selected will get to attend a free short story writing workshop at the School of the Arts and the top three winners will be awarded prizes. Suitable for children who are in Primary 6 this year. Submission closes on Feb 10, 5pm.

INFO: To register, go to www.sota.edu. sg/creativewritingcompetition2017

National Poetry Competition

Submit unpublished poems on the theme Regardless Of Race and you could be picked to be featured in the National Poetry Festival in July and published in the SG Poems 2017 anthology. Open to Singapore citizens and permanent residents. Submission deadline is March 31.

INFO: For details & to register, go to www.nationalpoetryfestival.sg/poetry-competition

TOURS

Celebrate Monuments

On this tour, learn about Sri Thendayuthapani Temple's decorative carvings and follow in the devotees' footsteps to experience the daily rituals in the temple.

WHERE: Sri Thendayuthapani Temple, 15 Tank Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 10 - 11.30am ADMISSION: $5 (adults), $3 (students & senior citizens) TEL: 6332-7953 INFO: E-mail NHB_National Monuments@nhb.gov.sg. Register at peatix.com/group/27721/events

Meet-&-Greet: Pikachu

Take photos with Pikachu and shop for Pokemon merchandise such as books, nanoblocks, games, plushies and stationery.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Jurong Store, 04-23 Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Road MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tomorrow, 1, 3 & 5pm

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Feb 4, 1, 3 & 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.kinokuniya.com.sg

KIDS

Horrid Henry (G)

In this children's adventure film, Horrid Henry uses his magnetic yoyo to steal cookies from Moody Margaret's secret club.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Queenstown Public Library, 53 Margaret Drive MRT: Queenstown WHEN: Tomorrow, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Make Your Own: Space Rocket Lamp

Use pre-lasercut wood to make your own space rocket, which will be equipped with a multi-coloured remote-controlled LED. Suitable for children aged five and older.

WHERE: FabCafe Singapore, ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Tomorrow, 2.30 - 5.30pm (workshop activity lasts one hour) ADMISSION: $35 (children must be accompanied by adults at all times) INFO: Register at makeyourownspacerocketlamp_fabcafesingapore.eventbrite.com

Frozen Sing-A-Long

Children are invited to dress up as their favourite characters from the 2013 Disney movie and sing along with Elsa, Anna and their friends.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sun, 3.15pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

Marvel's Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.

Enter the world of superheroes such as Captain America, Iron Man and Thor. Original props, costumes, holograms and interactive activity stations are the highlights of the exhibition.

WHERE: Annex Hall, Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Road MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Till March 5, 10am - 6pm daily ADMISSION: Singapore citizens & permanent residents: $26 (adults), $19 (children aged three - 12); foreigners: $31 (adults), $23 (children aged three - 12); tickets exclude admission to Science Centre Singapore INFO: Tickets from stationexhibit.sg

The Wonderful World Of Disney On Ice

Join Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy on a walk down memory lane in a celebration of magic, spirit and family fun.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: March 15 - 19, 10.30am (Sat & Sun), 2.30pm (Fri - Sun), 6.30pm (Wed - Sun) ADMISSION: $25 - $120 TEL: 6653-8900 INFO: Tickets from www.sportshubtix.sg

OTHERS

Wan Qing Festival Of Spring Chinese New Year

Celebrations Snap photos with festive rooster sculptures and take part in treasure egg hunts and lantern riddles. On Feb 4, there will be special guided tours of the Memorial Hall and arts and crafts workshops.

WHERE: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Road MRT: Toa Payoh/Novena WHEN: Till Feb 11, 10am - 5pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon; Feb 4, 10am - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6256-7377 INFO: sysnmh.org.sg

Relay For Life

This overnight event aims to bring the community together to celebrate the lives of cancer survivors, remember those lost to the disease and fight back against it. There are three key events held at different times.

WHERE: Bukit Gombak Sports Stadium, 800 Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 MRT: Bukit Gombak WHEN: Feb 18, 5 - 8pm (Survivors Lap); Feb 18 & 19, 8pm - 6am (Luminaria Ceremony), Feb 19, 6 - 10am (Fight Back Ceremony) ADMISSION: Survivors Lap: $25 (standard), $15 (concession), $20 (corporate rate); Luminaria Ceremony: $20 (standard), $15 (concession/corporate rate); Fight Back Ceremony: $25 (standard), $15 (concession), $20 (corporate rate) INFO: Register at www.singaporecancersociety.org.sg/relay by Mon

Sota Open Symposium

Find out more about the School of the Art's six-year integrated arts and academic curriculum leading to the International Baccalaureate Diploma. Suitable for parents of children aged 11 and 12 who are passionate about the arts.

WHERE: School of the Arts Multi-purpose Hall, Level 6, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: Feb 24, 6.30 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at sota-os2017.eventbrite.sg. Go to www.sota.edu.sg

LAST CALL

Raga Agathi

This dance-theatre production by Apsaras Arts explores contemporary issues - including prejudice and misunderstanding surrounding the plight of refugees - through music, poetry and bharatanatyam.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Dancing, Fighting And Writing: Lessons From The Body Captured In Words

A reading of Gitanjali Kolanad's new novel, Girl Made Of Gold, will be accompanied by performances by martial artist Hans Wolfgramm and bharatanatyam dancer Katyaini Reddy.

WHERE: Play Den, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 8 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: $10 INFO: Tickets from bit.ly/gitascwr. Go to www.theartshouse.sg

Compiled by Suneeta Devi & Ronald Kow

