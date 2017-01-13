Happenings - Films

FILMS

Cinematheque Selects: Tony's Long March And Lost In La Mancha

This doublebill of documentaries features Tony's Long March (2015), which profiles the late Tony Yeow, co-director and producer of a Singapore gongfu film, and Lost In La Mancha (2002), which tracks film-maker Terry Gilliam's battle to film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

WHERE: Gallery Theatre, Basement, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah/ Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow, 4.30pm ADMISSION: $12 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to nationalmuseum.sg

The Singapore Palestinian Film Festival 2017

This festival aims to showcase the work of Palestinian film-makers and artists. The films being screened are: Speed Sisters (2015, PG), Slingshot Hip Hop (2008, NC16), Ave Maria (2015, PG), The Wanted 18 (2014, PG13), 5 Broken Cameras (2011, NC16) and The Time That Remains (2009, NC16).

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Speed Sisters: Thu, 8pm; Slingshot Hip Hop: Jan 20, 8pm; Ave Maria & The Wanted 18: Jan 21 & 22, 5.30pm; 5 Broken Cameras: Jan 21, 8pm; The Time That Remains: Jan 22, 8pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg. Go to www.sgpalfilmfest.com

NATURE

What's In My Mangrove?

Get to know the mangrove trees and plants of Sungei Buloh, which hosts 22 out of 73 true mangrove species.

WHERE: Meet at Information Counter at Visitor Centre (Kranji Way entrance), Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, 301 Neo Tiew Crescent MRT: Kranji WHEN: Jan 21, 9.30 - 11am ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6794-1401 INFO: Registration closes on Tue or when full, whichever is earlier. Go to www.nparks.gov.sg

Anyone Can Get Green Fingers With Organic Farming Workshop

Learn to identify poor soil and treat it to create a rich mix using organic and microbe fertigation.

WHERE: Nong at HortPark , 01-01, 33 Hyderabad Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Jan 21, 11am - noon ADMISSION: $38 INFO: Register at anyone21january2017.peatix.com

How To Grow An Indoor Herb And Vegetable Garden

Learn to use recycled materials available at home to grow an indoor herb and vegetable garden. This workshop is suitable for families who are keen to start their own edible garden.

WHERE: Fruit Room, HortPark, 33 Hyderabad Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Jan 21, noon - 1pm ADMISSION: $45 (one person), $80 (two people) INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg

CONTEST

Book Illustrators Gallery

Applications are open to illustrators whose artworks have been featured in children's books, audio/video products, comics or graphic novels published between January 2015 and March last year or who have prepared a completed unpublished manuscript for a picture book. The submission deadline is Feb 28 and selected applicants will be contacted after April 3.

INFO: For more details & to register, go to afcc.com.sg/2017/page/book-illustrators-gallery-2017

TOURS

Chinatown Walking Trail

Join this guided tour of Kreta Ayer Road, Sago Street, Pagoda Street and New Bridge Road. Part of Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2017.

WHERE: Information Booth at Kreta Ayer Square (meeting point), Kreta Ayer Road MRT: Chinatown/Outram Park WHEN: Tomorrow, Sun, Jan 21 & 22, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.chinatownfestivals.sg/chinatown-walking-trail

KIDS

Gruffalos, Ladybirds And Other Beasts With Julia Donaldson

British author Julia Donaldson, a former busker who is famous for her children's books, comes to Singapore to perform her stories and songs with a cast of five, including her guitar-playing husband Malcolm. Part of Kidsfest 2017.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Thu & Jan 20, 3 & 6pm; Jan 21 & 22, 11am & 4pm ADMISSION: $46 - $66 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

PlayLAH! Let's Celebrate Chinese New Year 2017

There will be a 9m-high rooster slide, an 18m-long bouncy obstacle course, daily live traditional performance arts and more.

WHERE: Singapore Expo Hall 5, 1 Expo Drive MRT: Expo WHEN: Thu - Jan 22, noon - 9pm ADMISSION: Free with registration (comes with $5 carnival coupons) INFO: Register at www.playlah.sg

Mums And Babies: Thomas & Friends: The Great Race

Join Thomas the Tank Engine and his new international friends in this 2016 animated musical adventure film.

WHERE: GV Cineplexes MRT: Various WHEN: Jan 23, 11am (GV Plaza & GV Tampines), 11.30am (GV Bishan & GV Jurong Point), noon (GV City Square, GV Katong, GV Yishun & GV Grand Great World City) ADMISSION: $6 (free admission for babies & toddlers below 90cm tall), plus a gift while stocks last TEL: 6653-8100 INFO: Tickets from www.gv.com.sg

OTHERS

One Rochester Wedding Fair

Highlights include a cocktail-making workshop and a GIF booth for couples to bring home instant animated prints as a memento.

WHERE: Una, One Rochester, 1 Rochester Park MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tomorrow, 5 - 9pm ADMISSION: $48 a couple INFO: To register, e-mail info@onerochester.com or call 6773-0060

Farmers Market At Loewen Gardens

This market brings together a mix of organic vegetables, cheeses, breads, olive oils, jams, chutneys, tea and coffee.

WHERE: 75E Loewen Road MRT: Farrer Road WHEN: Tomorrow, 9am - 2pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: For inquiries, e-mail events@thepantry.com.sg

YHFLEA: Come Lepark Edition

This collective flea market has curated more than 100 local brands and independent designers. Part of Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2017.

WHERE: Rooftop, Level 6 People's Park Complex, 1 Park Road MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, noon - 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.chinatownfestivals.sg

Nafa Open House 2017

Find out more about Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' (Nafa) diploma courses under the School of Art & Design, School of Music and School of Arts Management, Dance and Theatre.

WHERE: Nafa Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bugis/ Bras Basah WHEN: Today - Sun, 10am - 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nafa.edu.sg

Annual Story Slam Singapore Grand Slam

This competition features performers telling stories in line with the theme of the night: Under Your Skin. There will also be a storytelling masterclass.

WHERE: Grand Slam: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Jan 21, 7.30pm WHERE: Masterclass: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Jan 22, 11am - noon ADMISSION: $27 (Grand Slam); $100 (workshop & one entry to 2017's Grand Slam & one entry to monthly slam); $80 (workshop & one entry to monthly slam) INFO: Tickets from www.storyslamsingapore.com

At Home With Art

This home and art showcase features art pieces, furniture, ornaments and more, with brands such as Muji, Lumas and Commune.

WHERE: Atrium 2, Level 1 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Jan 27, 10am - 10pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6738-5535 INFO: www.paragon.com.sg

LAST CALL

SSO Beethoven Gala: Lan Shui - 20th SSO Season

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) revisits maestro Shui Lan's inaugural all-Beethoven concert in 1997 in celebration of his 20th season as the orchestra's music director.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $28 - $102 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

The Wild Arctic

This exhibition features the works of nature and wildlife photographer Karim Sahai. He combines photography and advanced digital methods used in the motion picture industry to capture the untouched and fragile beauty of the High Arctic.

WHERE: East Garden Foyer, The Fullerton Hotel, 1 Fullerton Square MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till Tue, 10am - 10pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.thefullertonheritage.com

Compiled by Suneeta Devi & Ronald Kow

