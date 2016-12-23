Happenings - Films

FILMS

Unaccompanied Minors (PG)

In this 2006 Christmas comedy directed by Paul Feig, some youth spend the night running wild when they are left stranded in an airport.

WHERE: Programme Zone at Queenstown Public Library, 53 Margaret Drive MRT: Queenstown WHEN: Tomorrow, 3 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Carol (R21)

In this 2015 adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel, The Price Of Salt , two women from different backgrounds find themselves in an unexpected love affair in 1950s New York.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sun, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

Labyrinth (PG)

Celebrate the late David Bowie's birthday with this screening of Jim Henson's 1986 family classic, which stars the singer as The Goblin King.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Jan 8, 5pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

NATURE

Trees Of The World

Tropical trees are trimmed and adorned by friends and partners of the Botanic Gardens. Each unique tree is lit up during the festive period.

WHERE: From Nassim Gate to Tanglin Gate, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Orchard/Botanic Gardens WHEN: Till Jan 2, 5am - 11.30pm daily (trees will be lit from 7pm - midnight daily) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6471-7361 INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

CONTEST

Sony World Photography Awards

In addition to prizes, all winning and shortlisted images in this photography competition will be exhibited as part of the Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition in London from April 21 to May 7. The submission deadline is Jan 5 for the open competition and youth Competition and Jan 10 for the professional competition.

INFO: For details and to register, go to www.worldphoto.org

Designathon

Propose an innovative product that will improve the lives of people with disabilities and stand to win cash prizes. Participants, who must be aged 18 and above, should form teams of up to five and must attend all sessions on Feb 10, 18 and 25. Applications have to be submitted by Jan 22.

INFO: For details and to register, go to www.designsingapore.org/for_designers/designathon.aspx

KIDS

Frozen Sing-A-Long

Children are invited to dress up as their favourite character and sing along to the Disney-animated film. Lyrics will be put on-screen.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sun, 3pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

TOURS

Heritage Tour

Walk through the birthplace of South-east Asia's rubber and orchid industries and imagine the days when women strolled through with their parasols and long skirts.

WHERE: Visitor Services Desk, Botany Centre (Tanglin Gate), Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens/Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 9 - 10am ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6471-7361 INFO: Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis at the visitor centre 15 minutes before the tour.

Script & Stage Curator's Tours

Learn the roots of local playwriting and theatre production, significant performances, playwrights and prominent theatre companies that have shaped the foundation of contemporary theatre in Singapore. Held in conjunction with the exhibition Script & Stage: Theatre In Singapore From The 1950s To 1980s.

WHERE: National Library, Level 7 Promenade, National Library Board, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Jan 5, 7 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

OTHERS

Celebrate Christmas @ The Cathedral

There will be carols, harp music, choral singing, skits, coffee and more.

WHERE: The Cathedral Cafe and grounds of St Andrew's Cathedral, 11 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Today, noon - 2pm & 5 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.cathedral.org.sg/christmas

Light Of Christmas

There will be carnival games, music performances, food as well as a special children's programme with door gifts and prizes to be won.

WHERE: Toa Payoh Methodist Church, 480 Lorong 2 Toa Payoh MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: Tomorrow, noon - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6259-8644 INFO: www.tpmc.org.sg

Sunshine Gif Of Love

Take a gif in a photo booth with themed props, or grab one of the 24,000 loaves of Sunshine bread that will be given away.

WHERE: Entrance of Mandarin Gallery, 333 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Till Sun, noon - 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.sunshine.com.sg

New Year Sail Special

Usher in the New Year on the cruise ship Royal Albatross. Highlights include a full view of the Marina Bay fireworks, entertainment by Cuban singer-guitarist Eddy Fleitas Del Sol and a magic act by Ming Da.

WHERE: Resorts World Sentosa (behind the Maritime Experiential Museum & adjacent to Adventure Cove Waterpark), 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Dec 31, 8.30pm - 2am ADMISSION: $695 (adults only) INFO: Tickets from www.tallship.com.sg/events/countdown

Bollywood Countdown

Bid goodbye to 2016 with this Bollywood-themed, family-friendly event, which features Bollywood DJ music, variety programmes and more.

WHERE: 03-04 F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Dec 31, 8pm ADMISSION: $42.25 - $216.50 TEL: 9220-3666 INFO: Tickets from eventbrite.sg

Regional Outlook Forum

This event highlights trends and challenges facing South-east Asia in the short and medium term. Scholars and intellectuals will provide insights into the economic, political and security issues of the region.

WHERE: Padang & Collyer, Level 4 Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras Basah Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Jan 9, 8.30am - 5.30pm ADMISSION: $350 (individual), $300 (group of five) INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg. Registration closes on Dec 31

Palliative Care Public Forum On Grief And The Quest For Meaning

Associate Professor Amy Chow discusses issues surrounding grief and loss in the local context.

WHERE: Auditorium, Level 6 Jem Office Tower, 52 Jurong Gateway Road MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Jan 14, 9.30 - 11am ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at goo.gl/ncHYR4. Go to bit.ly/2h4JyiJ

LAST CALL

Ahmad Abu Bakar And Suriani Suratman: Tanah Air (Homeland)

This first collaboration between visual artist Ahmad Abu Bakar and ceramic artist Suriani Suratman explores the theme of tanah (land) and air (water) and their significance to the notion of homeland. The exhibition features new clay works.

WHERE: 02-06 The Private Museum, 51 Waterloo Street MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: Today, 10am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6738-2872 INFO: www.facebook.com/theprivatemuseum or www.theprivatemuseum.org

Nampatjunanyi (Paint And Draw)

This collection of Papunya Tjupi indigenous art consists of more than 15 works by artists such as Candy Nelson Nakamarra and Martha McDonald Napaltjarri.

WHERE: ReDot Fine Art Gallery, 01-08 Old Hill Street Police Station, 140 Hill Street MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Till tomorrow, noon - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6222-1039 INFO: www.redotgallery.com

Cirque Adrenaline

This theatrical show features motorbike stunts, high-flying trapeze artists, strong men, aerial acrobatic displays and a blazing fire act.

WHERE: Grand Theatre, MasterCard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today, 7.30pm & Sun, 2pm ADMISSION: $41.50 - $159 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Compiled by Suneeta Devi & Ronald Kow

