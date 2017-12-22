Happenings - Arts

ARTS

Calling Aspiring Fashion Models

Basic Models is holding its bi-annual auditions for its fashion division and new artist division. Males (aged 15 to 30, at least 1.8m tall) and females (aged 12 to 24, at least 1.68m tall) who meet the physical requirements are invited to try out for both divisions.

WHERE: Level 3 National Library, 100 Victoria Street MRT: City Hall/Bugis WHEN: Jan 6, 9am - 1pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.eventbrite.sg

BOOKS

Children's Picture Book Launch

Through this story-telling session and other fun-filled activities, author Chen Wei Teng hopes to remind people of their gifts and how they can make their lives meaningful, no matter their imperfections. The programme will take place during the library's regular story-telling session for children.

WHERE: Central Public Library/ Treehouse Library, National Library Board, 100 Victoria Street MRT: City Hall/Bugis WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 12.30 - 1.30pm ADMISSION: Free, walk-in INFO: nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

CONCERTS

Melvyn Tan Gala Concert

The inaugural concert of the Aureus Great Artist Series features internationally renowned pianist Melvyn Tan, who will perform a kaleidoscopic programme of Liszt, Ravel, Weber and Scarlatti. He actively performs with such prestigious ensembles as the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Dec 27, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $48 - $128 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Super Junior World Tour

K-pop legend Super Junior are back after two years with their seventh world tour, Super Show 7. Singapore is their first overseas stop after the tour kicked off in Seoul. The group recently made their long-awaited comeback with their eighth album, Play.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Jan 27, 4pm ADMISSION: $168 - $288, tickets from Singapore Indoor Stadium box office & all SingPost outlets TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

Circulo Concert

Circulo celebrates the cycles of life and confluence of cultures, bringing together East and West in a concert that combines Spanish music, jazz, film, classical music and Asian sounds. The concert is a collaboration between Singapore Symphony Orchestra solo-piccolo and flautist Roberto Alvarez and jazz pianist Tze Toh.

WHERE: Play Den, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 2, 5 - 6.35pm (includes 20-minute post-show talk) ADMISSION: $35 (standard), $20 (student concession) INFO: Tickets from circulo.peatix.com

Fall Out Boy Mania Tour

American group Fall Out Boy have cemented their position as one of rock's biggest-selling bands. Most recently, they released the singles, Champion and The Last Of The Real Ones, off their upcoming album, Mania, due out on Jan 19.

WHERE: Zepp@BigBox Singapore, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: April 30, 8pm ADMISSION: $148 (add $20 for priority entry & mystery gift) TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

DANCE

The Immortal Sole

Choreographed by award-winning theatre-maker Edith Podesta, this dance theatre production reimagines Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale The Little Mermaid. It looks at patriarchal notions of female stereotypes and how they proliferate within the social and cultural fabric as a modern girl grows into a woman.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Jan 17 - 20, 3 & 8pm ADMISSION: $27 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

Law Of The Land: Highlights Of Singapore's Constitutional Documents

Organised by the National Archives of Singapore (NAS) and National Library Board (NLB), this exhibition explores the history of Singapore's constitutional development from a British settlement in 1819 to its emergence as a sovereign republic in 1965. It presents a selection of 23 rare documents from the NAS and NLB's collections, each capturing a key moment in Singapore's legal history and journey to independence.

WHERE: Chief Justice's Chamber & Office, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: 10am - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: national gallery.sg/whats-on

Desire And Danger

Through this selection of drawings from the William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings, learn about creatures from the Malay Peninsula that arouse people's appetites and induce fear, and exotic plants that are sought for their ability to induce pleasure or pain.

WHERE: Level 2 Goh Seng Choo Gallery, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: 10am - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free for Singaporeans & permanent residents INFO: nationalmuseum.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Hubert Le Gall Solo Show

Hubert Le Gall: Welcome To My World by Mazel Galerie features the French artist-designer's functional pieces that merge contemporary design with art. The collection includes the most recent addition to his Flower Table series, the Orchid, which is exclusive to Singapore.

WHERE: Mazel Galerie, 02-17 Pacific Plaza, 9 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Jan 12 - March 25, 11am - 8pm (weekdays), 10am - 8pm (weekends & public holidays) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6917-7024 INFO: mazelgalerie.com/en

Landscape Of Memories

Art Porters Gallery is holding the first solo exhibition, Landscape Of Memories, by Balinese artist Wayan Novi. The opening (Jan 24, 6.30pm) will feature a solo guitar performance by Anando Putra of Fellowship of Bop. A curator's talk will take place on Jan 28 from 10am.

WHERE: 64 Spottiswoode Park Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Jan 24 - April 15, 10.30am - 7pm (Tue - Sun, Mon by appointment) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6909-0468 INFO: E-mail happiness@artporters.com

Singapore Postage Stamps 150th Anniversary

Singapore issued its first set of postage stamps in September 1867. These historic stamps, as well as valuable and rare philatelic items of the Straits Settlements, are on rotating display for the 150th anniversary exhibition of the first postage stamps issued in Singapore, which is jointly organised by the Singapore Philatelic Museum and Association of Singapore Philatelists.

WHERE: Singapore Philatelic Museum, 23B Coleman Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Jan 1, 10am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free for Singaporeans & permanent residents; $8 (adults), $6 (children three - 12 years old) TEL: 6337-3888 INFO: spm.org.sg

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

Singapore Airshow 2018

Be wowed by stunning aerobatics, get up close with aircraft on static display and view the latest aerospace technologies and innovations. Also, catch Captain Leo and Captain Leonette, the airshow mascots, and join the meet-the-pilot sessions for photos and autographs.

WHERE: Changi Exhibition Centre, 9 Aviation Park Road MRT: Expo (free two-way shuttle transfer for ticket holders from Singapore Expo) WHEN: Feb 10 - 11, 9.30am - 5pm ADMISSION: $22 (adults) & $9 (children three - 12 years old), tickets from www.sistic.com.sg/events/cairshow2018 INFO: singaporeairshow.com

THEATRE

Displaced

The play follows the story of three female immigrants fleeing to Canada at different points in history: Mary flees Ireland during the famine in 1847; Sofia, war-torn Germany in 1947; and Dara, Afghanistan because of the Taleban rule in 2007. Displaced highlights the three women's struggles to assimilate to a new country and its cultural customs, while trying to retain their respective traditions. The story is told through movement, original music and text.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Jan 26 - 28, 3 & 8pm (20-minute post-show discussion with artists) ADMISSION: $27 from esplanade.com, the Esplanade box office or Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: esplanade.com

Does This Work For You?

This is a physical theatre production by The Nervous System (Singapore) that discusses discrimination in the workplace and the ability to triumph in the face of challenges. Paired with the form of verbatim theatre, the work invites the audience to take a closer look at the Singapore workplace environment and aims to recalibrate the way people view social norms and stigmas.

WHERE: Esplanade Rehearsal Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Jan 28, 2pm ADMISSION: $12 from esplanade.com, the Esplanade box office or Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: esplanade.com