Happenings - Arts

ARTS

BOOKS

Meet The Chef: Keiko Ishida Of Sutekina Okashi: More Treats From Keiko's Kitchen

Chef Keiko Ishida promotes her second cookbook on sweets and cakes, with new ideas for confections using French-style baking techniques and Japanese flavours.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

DANCE

Shivdasi Chauladevi By Minal Merai

Indian dancer Minal Merai choreographs and performs in this production which tells the story of Chaula, a dancer who performs for the Hindu deity Lord Shiva every day out of love and devotion, emotions that do not subside when she marries a king and becomes a mother.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

CONCERTS

Live Jukebox! By More Than Music

The audience will receive a menu with descriptive categories and keywords and vote for what they feel like listening to in this concert by Loh Jun Hong (violin), Abigail Sin (piano) and Kevin Loh (guitar). The musicians will draw from a repertoire of works by Mozart, Brahms, Ravel and others.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Sept 8, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $33 (standard), $21 (concession) TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

The Philharmonic Orchestra's 15th Anniversary: The Complete Beethoven Symphonies (III)

The orchestra celebrates its 15th anniversary with Beethoven's Complete Symphonies. The third of this five-concert series presents the Sixth and Eighth Symphonies.

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Auditorium, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Sept 9, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Messa Di Gloria By Giacomo Puccini Performed By Nidarosdomens Guttekor And Re:Sound Chamber Orchestra

Norway's oldest men and boys' choir perform a wide repertoire of traditional and classical works, accompanied by Singapore's professional chamber orchestra re:Sound Collective.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Oct 20 & 21, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $74 - $174 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Heirlooms

Antique shawls, rare heirloom tribal jewellery and old folk artworks will be on sale alongside art photographs of vanishing cultures.

WHERE: Gallery 1, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Thu & Sept 8, 11am - 8pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9824-2864 INFO: wovensouls.com

Narration

Outsider is the alter-ego of a Singaporean educator, art collector, musician, painter and supporter of the Singapore arts scene. In his first solo exhibition, the self-taught artist employs a radical abstraction and tedious technique of using texts and fonts to feature a collection that focuses on life.

WHERE: Y2Arts Gallery, 01-02 Old Hill Street Police Station, 140 Hill Street MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Till Sept 11, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-8683 INFO: www.y2arts.com

Superhuman

Hydraulic machinery, engine parts and alien skeletons make for dramatic adornments for Filipino artist Angelo Tabije's characters in Superhuman, his first solo show overseas. The exhibition is held as part of this year's Philippine Art Trek 2017, which is presented by the Philippine Embassy in Singapore.

WHERE: Utterly Art Exhibition Space, Level 3, 20B Mosque Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Thu - Sept 19, 2 - 8pm (Mon - Sat), noon - 5.30pm (Sun), all visits by appointment only ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9487-2006 INFO: www.facebook.com/utterlyart

The New Now

Seven emerging artists - Benedict Yu, Charlotte Lim, Gabrielle Tolentino, Kayleigh Goh, Kuat Zhi Hooi, Leonard Wee and Wong Jia Yi - grapple with the common issues related to an artist's coming of age, with a selection of works in various mediums.

WHERE: Gajah Gallery, 03-04 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Till Sept 17, 11am - 7pm (weekdays), noon - 6pm (weekends & public holidays) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-4202 INFO: www.gajahgallery.com

Life, Love And Death

Melbourne-based visual artist Richard Lewer's solo exhibition includes new paintings that are based on old photographs depicting everyday family life. The works are shown alongside three of his animations.

WHERE: Sullivan+Strumpf Singapore, 01-06 Gillman Barracks, 5 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Tomorrow - Oct 1, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sat), 11am - 6pm (Sun), closed on Mon ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6871-8753 INFO: www.sullivanstrumpf.com

Night Visions

South Korean artist Jieun Park's style blends large brushstrokes and splatters of ink with detailed depictions of urban landscapes at night. Her latest collection focuses more on Chinese ink brushstrokes and incorporating new materials such as gold leaf.

WHERE: Redsea Gallery, 01-10 Tanglin Village, Dempsey Hill, 9 Dempsey Road MRT: Queenstown WHEN: Wed - Oct 1, 11am - 8pm daily; opening reception: Wed, 6.30 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free; register for opening reception TEL: 6732-6711 INFO: E-mail info@redseagallery.com to register. Go to www.redseagallery.com

Ceramic Expressions

This is the first edition of an annual group exhibition series showcasing works by Singapore-based ceramic artists. This show features new works by Agnes Lim, Eddie Yee, Hazel Ng, Hiroko Mita and Tan Gek Lin. Guest artist and master potter Iskandar Jalil will showcase a few of his recent works.

WHERE: Japan Creative Centre, 4 Nassim Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Thu - Sept 23, 10am - 6pm (Tue - Sat), closed on Sun & Mon

WHERE: Mulan Gallery, 01-07, 36 Armenian Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sept 26 - Oct 5, 11.30am - 6.30pm (Tue - Sat), closed on Sun & Mon ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.sg.emb-japan.go.jp/JCC/& www.mulangallery.com.sg

Vestiges

Singaporean artist Zen Teh's exhibition features two bodies of work: Garden State Palimpsest and The Imperative Landscape.

Her photographic images represent a constant effort to trace and achieve a state of wilderness that she has never experienced before.

WHERE: La Galerie, Level 2 Alliance Francaise de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Thu - Oct 7, 1 - 7.30pm (Wed - Fri), 1 - 8pm (Tue), 9.30am - 5.30pm (Sat), closed on Sun & Mon ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-8422 INFO: alliancefrancaise.org.sg

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

Asia Malaria Images Exhibition

This collection of medical photographs documents the world and journey of those suffering from malaria - bridging the patients, their immediate families, community care providers and their place at the periphery of the modern world.

WHERE: The Promenade (outside the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library), Level 8 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street (opening talk at The Pod, Level 16) MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow - Sept 29, 10am - 9pm daily; opening talk: Sept 9, 1.30pm ADMISSION: Free; talk requires registration INFO: E-mail asiamalariaimages@gmail.com or call 9722-9982 to register. Go to asiamalariaimages.com

THEATRE

Bert Kreischer Live In Singapore

The American stand-up comedian brings his tour to Singapore for the first time.

WHERE: School of the Arts Concert Hall, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: Sept 9, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $54 - $110 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

West Side Story

This classic dance musical, inspired by Shakespeare's tumultuous love story Romeo And Juliet, is set amid the vicious rivalry of teenage gangs in 1950s New York.

WHERE: Grand Theatre, Mastercard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sept 13 - 15, 19 - 22 & 26 - 29, 8pm; Sept 16, 17 & 24, 1 & 6pm; Sept 23 & 30, 2 & 8pm ADMISSION: $59 - $189 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Fun Home (R18)

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this coming-of-age tale based on Alison Bechdel's autobiographical memoir of the same name tells of a daughter's determination to connect with her enigmatic, volatile and brilliant father.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Sept 29 - Oct 15, 8pm (Tue - Fri), 3 & 8pm (Sat), 3pm (Sun), with an additional show at 8pm on Oct 15 ADMISSION: $28 - $99 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

The Addams Family: The Musical Comedy

This production features an original story and tells of every father's nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet and smart young man from a normal, respectable family.

WHERE: MES Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue MRT: one-north WHEN: Nov 16 - 26, 8pm (Tue - Fri), 2.30 & 8pm (Sat & Sun) ADMISSION: $69 - $169 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg