Happenings - Arts

ARTS

AUDITIONS

Open Auditions For Asia's Got Talent In Singapore

Entertainment channel AXN is seeking the region's next generation of superstars in the second season of Asia's Got Talent, a televised talent competition. The winner walks away with a cash prize of US$100,000 (S$141,000). The show is slated to premiere in the second half of the year. People of all ages are welcome to audition, but those aged below 20 need parental or legal guardian consent.

WHERE: MasterCard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sun, 10.30am ADMISSION: Free; walk-in or register online INFO: Register at www.axn-asia.com/programs/asias-got-talent

Auditions For Von Trapp Children

The producers of The Sound Of Music musical, which will be staged here in November, are looking for 18 girls and boys from Singapore to play the roles of the six younger von Trapp children. The children are expected to be good in acting, singing (including part singing with harmonies) and dancing. Open to children of all nationalities who fit the performing criteria. The registration deadline is May 22. Applicants are required to attend a pre-registration session on May 22 & 23 before the auditions from May 26 - 28.

INFO: www.soundofmusicsg.com

2017 National Piano And Violin Competition

The biennial competition helps identify and develop young musical talents by providing them with the opportunity to perform before established local and international adjudicators. The competition consists of piano solo and violin solo categories. Participants compete in the quarter-final, semi-final and final rounds in the following age categories: Artist (aged 25 and below), Senior (aged 21 and below), Intermediate (aged 15 and below) and Junior (aged 11 and below). Applications close at 5pm on July 28. The competition runs from Dec 2 - 10.

INFO: www.sso.org.sg/npvc

CONCERTS

A Night At The Musicals With Three Phantoms

This concert will feature musical theatre songs with performances from Broadway and West End stars, including three actors who have played the role of the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's production, Phantom Of The Opera.

WHERE: MES Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue MRT: One-north WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $62 - $162 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Great Sonatas: Beethoven Liszt Prokofiev

Enjoy music from various periods, including some of the greatest sonatas written by Beethoven (classical-romantic), Liszt (late-romantic) and Prokofiev (contemporary).

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Sun, 4pm ADMISSION: $11 - $34 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SSO Classics In The Park: Mother's Day Concert

Associate conductor Jason Lai and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra perform a repertoire that includes excerpts from Mozart's Clarinet Concerto, Tchaikovsky's Fourth and Sixth Symphonies and Massenet's Meditation From Thais.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sun, 6 - 7pm ADMISSION: Free, drop by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra booth with mum to receive a Mother's Day gift (while stocks last) INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

Dreams Of Homeland - SCO With Zhang Wei Liang

Dizi master Zhang Wei Liang returns to perform with Singapore Chinese Orchestra. Under the baton of music director Yeh Tsung, they will perform well-known dizi pieces composed by renowned composers such as Zhao Ji Ping, Qigang Chen, Zhao Song Ting and Zhang himself.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: May 21, 8pm ADMISSION: $21 - $74 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Limelight

This series gives some of the best school choirs and symphonic bands in Singapore an opportunity to perform for the public, with the aim of inspiring excellence in performance.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Tue (Meridian Junior College Choir), May 22 (Catholic High School Choir), May 25 (Victoria Junior College Symphonic Band), July 4 (Chung Cheng High School Choir), July 5 (Yuying Concert Band), July 6 (East Spring Secondary School Choir) & Aug 21 (Xinmin Secondary School Choir), 7.30pm ADMISSION: $14 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/limelight/2017

Donizetti's L'elisir D'amore (The Elixir Of Love)

The Singapore Lyric Opera presents this comic operetta directed by Tom Hawkes. It tells of a naive village boy Nemorino, who is besotted with the wealthy Adina. When she rejects him to marry the boastful Sergeant Belcore, the desperate Nemorino resorts to a love potion to win her hand.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: May 19, 20 & 22, 8pm; May 21, 3pm ADMISSION: $33 - $149 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

That Was Then, This Is Now

This exhibition addresses and explores notions of abstraction through works by five selected artists from the region: Jeremy Sharma (Singapore), Ifran Hendrian (Indonesia), Faisal Habibi (Indonesia), Young Rim Lee (South Korea) and Matthew Allen (New Zealand).

WHERE: Sullivan+Strumpf, 01-06 Gillman Barracks, 5 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Tomorrow - June 25, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sat), 11am - 6pm (Sun) or by appointment ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6871-8753 INFO: www.sullivanstrumpf.com

Once Upon A Time In Little India

This exhibition tells the story of Little India through a mix of historical artefacts and contemporary art installations by artists Kumari Nahappan, K. Rajagopal and Navin Rawanchaikul.

WHERE: Indian Heritage Centre, 5 Campbell Lane MRT: Little India WHEN: Till July 21, 10am - 7pm (Tue - Thu), 10am - 8pm (Fri & Sat), 10am - 4pm (Sun & public holidays); closed on Mon ADMISSION: Free for Singapore citizens & permanent residents; foreign visitors: $6 (adult), $4 (students), $18 (family package); concessions available TEL: 6291-1601 INFO: www.indianheritage.org.sg

THEATRE

A Midsummer Night's Dream

The School of the Arts' theatre students present a romantic comedy that traces the chaotic adventures of four young lovers, a group of amateur actors, and a tampering troupe of woodland fairies.

WHERE: School of the Arts Studio Theatre, Level 3, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: May 18, 7.30pm; May 19 & 20, 3 & 7.30pm ADMISSION: $15 (standard), $10 (student), $12 (senior citizens/NSF) TEL: 6338-9663 INFO: Tickets from www.apactix.com. Go to tinyurl.com/sotamsnd17

What's Done Is Done - An English Play

Bollywood actor and director Rajat Kapoor puts a contemporary spin on Shakespeare's Macbeth, a tragedy about a brave soldier turning into a tyrant in the lust for continued dominance. The production stars Indian actors Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin and Vinay Pathak.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: May 26, 8pm ADMISSION: $44 - $204 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Sister Act

Featuring original music by Academy Award winner Alan Menken, this musical tells the story of Deloris van Cartier, an aspiring diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a crime and the police hide her in the last place anyone would think to look - a convent.

WHERE: Grand Theatre, MasterCard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till May 28, 7.30pm (Tue - Fri), 2 & 7.30pm (Sat), 1 & 6pm (Sun) ADMISSION: $69 - $189 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Tango (R18)

Happily married Singapore-born banker Kenneth and British teacher Liam are loving adoptive parents whose lives are thrown into turmoil when Kenneth returns to Singapore from idyllic suburban England to care for his ailing father. This production, directed by Tracie Pang, is inspired by true events from the blog, 4 Relative Strangers, by James D. Williams.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/ City Hall WHEN: May 19 - June 3, 8pm (Tue - Fri), 3 & 8pm (Sat), 3pm (Sun); June 4, 8pm ADMISSION: $28 - $69 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

West Side Story

This is a new stage production of the classic dance musical inspired by Shakespeare's tumultuous love story, Romeo And Juliet. It is set amid the vicious rivalry of teenage gangs in 1950s New York.

WHERE: Grand Theatre, MasterCard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sept 13 - 15, 17 - 22 & 24, 8pm (Tue - Fri), 1 & 6pm (Sun); Sept 16, 1 & 6pm; Sept 23, 2 & 8pm ADMISSION: $59 - $189 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg