Happening - Films

FILMS

IT (1990) Miniseries (PG)

In 1960, seven pre-teen outcasts fight an evil demon who poses as a clown. Thirty years later, they reunite to stop the demon once and for all when it returns to their hometown.

WHERE: The Projector (Blue Room), Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Dec 16, 3pm (207 minutes) ADMISSION: $16 INFO: theprojector.sg

Movie Fiesta @ Seletar Mall

Sengkang West Zone E Residents Committee will screen the 2017 animated film Ferdinand as part of Movie Fiesta @ Seletar Mall. Register at Sengkang West Zone E RC, Block 412A Fernvale Link, for tickets, which include tea refreshments.

WHERE: The Seletar Mall (movie), 33 Sengkang West Avenue; 410 Fernvale Road Communal Hall (tea) LRT: Fernvale WHEN: Dec 30, 3pm ADMISSION: $15 ($8 for neighbourhood residents) INFO: http://bit.ly/2BxUsoB

NATURE

New Year's Eve Kayaking At Mandai Mangroves

As you kayak through the bird and biodiversity area of Mandai Mangroves, catch wintering birds - it is migratory season - such as a fishing Osprey or Brahminy Kites. Also, explore Sungei Mandai Besar/ Kechil where mature mangroves lie alongside abandoned kampungs.

WHERE: Mandai Mangroves WHEN: Dec 31, 7.45 - 11.30am ADMISSION: Nature Society (Singapore) member: $100, non-member: $125, register at tinyurl.com/kayakmandaimangroves by Dec 17 INFO: E-mail nsskayaking@gmail.com

PETS

SPCA Christmas Bazaar

Learn more about animals, animal welfare and responsible pet ownership at SPCA's Christmas Bazaar. Merchandise such as calendars, T-shirts, soft toys, umbrellas and tote bags will be sold.

WHERE: B2 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 11am - 9pm TEL: 6287-5355 INFO: spca.org.sg

Good Canine Citizen Training

The six-session programme aims to promote responsible dog ownership and training of dogs. In the final session, a dog and handler team must take a short evaluation to earn the Good Canine Citizen certificate.

WHERE: Suntec City (Park at North Wing, centre of Towers 1 & 2), 3E Temasek Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Dec 16, 20 & 23 & Jan 6, 13 & 20; 9.30 - 10.30am ADMISSION: $250 (ordinary Singapore Kennel Club member), $300 (associate member), $400 (non-member) TEL: 6469-4821 INFO: E-mail admin@skc.org.sg or go to skc.org.sg

TOURS

Ecolife At Coney Island Park

Find out more about the interesting flora and fauna in Coney Island Park.

WHERE: Coney Island Park (meet at West Entrance) MRT: Punggol WHEN: Dec 16, 9 - 11am ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

CONTEST

Win Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa Vouchers

Snap a picture of a fun night out at Sentosa and upload it by Dec 31 to your Instagram account with the hashtag #NightsAtSentosa, or on Sentosa's Facebook contest page. You may win $400 worth of Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa vouchers.

INFO: bit.ly/terms_social

KIDS

Make Your Own Sleigh

In this holiday-themed workshop, children aged five to 12 design their own Christmas sleigh with handmade ornaments using recycled materials.

WHERE: 01-23 Gillman Barracks, Block 47 Malan Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Sun, 10.30am - 12.30pm ADMISSION: $32 a child, register at playeum.com/workshops TEL: 6262-0750 INFO: E-mail share@playeum.com

Kiddy Roller Cross

Held in conjunction with the 4th Annual Singapore CycloCross, Kiddy Roller Cross is for children aged three to eight. Token medals will be given to all kids. Bikes are provided, but participants can also take their own along.

WHERE: Kallang Riverside Park MRT: Kallang Station WHEN: Jan 28, 8am - 6pm ADMISSION: $15 TEL: 9781-9807 INFO: www.cyclocrosssg.com

OTHERS

Giant VivoCity's Wine Warehouse

Giant Singapore is holding a wine warehouse sale at VivoCity, with labels such as Van Loveren from Robertson Valley, Serengeti from South Africa, Red Peak from Australia and French Cellars from France. Besides festive packs, there will be bulk deals and free delivery for purchases of at least $200.

WHERE: Level 1 VivoCity Atrium (beside Swarovski), 1 Harbourfront Walk MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Mon - Dec 25, 10am - 10pm ADMISSION: From $16.90 INFO: Go to giant.sg/vivocity-winewarehouse (from Mon) or e-mail alvlee@giant.com.sg or luslee@giant.com.sg

Cashless Christmas Market In The Heartland

Some 20 vendors will take part in the market organised by Social Innovation Park (SIP) at Seed (Social Entrepreneurship & Eco-Park Development) Park. On sale are handmade crafts and healthy eats. Payment can be made with the Fave App through a QR code. Other activities include kids' craft workshops, tours of SIP urban farm plots, a durian feast, as well as buskers and an Uncle Ringo carnival.

WHERE: Seed Park, 50 Punggol East LRT: Riviera WHEN: Dec 16 & 17, 4 - 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: socialinnovationpark.org

LAST CALL

Barbershop Singing

The Overtime Project is a barbershop quartet formed in 2014 by students of Yale-NUS College. They recently competed in the Pan-Pacific Barbershop Convention in Australia.

WHERE: Esplanade pop-up stage (Barossa), 8 Raffles Avenue 01-11 MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 6.45 & 8.45pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: esplanade.com

