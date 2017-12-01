Happening - Films

FILMS

Gremlins (PG)

When young Billy Pelzer's (Zach Galligan) absent-minded father gives him a new pet, he warns him to abide by three rules. The rules get broken, of course, and the pet - a cute Mogwai named Gizmo - unwittingly gives birth to the vicious Gremlins.

WHERE: The Projector (Blue Room), Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Dec 9, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

NATURE

National Orchid Garden School Holidays Promotion

Students, Singapore citizens, permanent residents and work-permit holders enjoy free admission to the National Orchid Garden during the year-end school holidays.

WHERE: Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Till Jan 1, 8.30am - 6pm daily ADMISSION: Free (with relevant identification) TEL: 1800-471-7300 INFO: www.sbg.org.sg

Sembawang Hot Spring Park Exhibition

Visit the exhibition at Sembawang Hot Spring, see the plans online and share your feedback (by Dec 10) at www.nparks.gov.sg/sembawang hotspringpark. The plans for the hot spring will be refined further with the suggestions received.

WHERE: Gambas Avenue, via Sembawang Road MRT: Yishun WHEN: Till Sun, 7am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

PETS

Basic Obedience Classes For Dogs

The Action For Singapore Dogs (ASD) will conduct the Basic Obedience Foundation Class at VivoCity (Saturdays) and Bishan (Sundays) over six weekly sessions (11/2 hours each). It also arranges group and individual home-based basic obedience classes.

WHERE (MRT): Level 3 VivoCity, beside the Pet Safari (HarbourFront); Bishan Park II, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 (Ang Mo Kio/Bishan) WHEN: VivoCity: Dec 9, 16, 23 & 30 & Jan 6 & 13 (4 - 5.30pm); Bishan: Dec 10, 17, 24 & 31 & Jan 7 & 14 (4.30 - 6pm) ADMISSION: $350 ($250 for ASD adopter); home-based: $400 - $450 TEL: 6100-2737 INFO: E-mail info@asdsingapore.com

CONTESTS

Win Philips Star Wars Shaver

Visit Philips' Master Your Shave pop-up store at Bugis+ and take a photo at the Star Wars toy-box or with mascots. Upload the photo to Instagram with the hashtags #MasterYourShave, #PhilipsSG and @PhilipsSG and you stand a chance to win a Philips Star Wars Shaver and Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsaber by Hasbro.

WHERE: Level 1 Civic Plaza @Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Till Sun, noon - 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: philips.com.sg

ArtsEquator Photography Competition

ArtsEquator commemorates its first anniversary with a competition - capture a moment of art in a photograph to win Sistic vouchers worth $200. Participants must be at least 16 years old and the photos must be accompanied by a caption of 100 to 150 words.

WHEN: Closing date: Dec 31 ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail contact@artsequator.com or go to artsequator.com

KIDS

NUS Alumni Orchestra: Instrument-Petting Zoo

The NUS Alumni Orchestra's (NAO) Play With NAO is inspired by a petting zoo concept and lets children aged five to 10 to learn about orchestral instruments.

WHERE: Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, 2 & 4pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: facebook.com/NUSAlumniOrchestra

OTHERS

ST Wine Sale

ST Wine is having a sale at The Centrepoint with offers on its monthly picks. The wines include Koyle Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 ($41, discount of $14) with a rating of RP90 and Frankland Estate Chardonnay 2014 ($47, discount of $8) with a rating of JH90.

WHERE: Level 1 Atrium, The Centrepoint, 176 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Till Sun, 11am - 9pm ADMISSION: Pay for wines TEL: 6319-5076 (office hours) INFO: E-mail stwine@sph.com.sg or go to www.stwine.sg

Job Fair At Anchorvale

Employers from various industries will conduct on-the-spot interviews at the e2i Job Fair. NTUC FairPrice Co-operative, PastaMania, Prince's Landscape, SBS Transit, Sengkang General Hospital and SingHealth Community Hospitals are among the participating employers.

WHERE: Anchorvale Community Club, 59 Anchorvale Road LRT: Farmway WHEN: Wed, 10am - 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6474-0606 INFO: event.e2i.com.sg/anchorvale

Festive Cocktails Demo

Award-winning mixologist Tan Kim Kiat from Glenmorangie and Johnnie Walker will conduct a cocktail demonstration. He will share tips on a range of fusion offerings and festive concoctions, such as The Countdown cocktail featuring Johnnie Walker Black Label and Glenmorangie Santa's Secret.

WHERE: Atrium, One Raffles Place mall, 1 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Dec 7 & 8, noon - 2pm ADMISSION: Free

LAST CALL

Singapore Farm Festival

The Kranji countryside comes alive with the Singapore Farm Festival 2017. Highlights include the Kranji Countryside Farmers' Market with 50 stalls selling fresh farm produce, live entertainment, a community exhibition and family activities such as pottery.

WHERE: D'Kranji Farm Resort, 10 Neo Tiew Lane 2 MRT: Kranji (shuttle provided) WHEN: Tomorrow: noon - 8pm (market closes at 6pm); Sun: 10am - 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6430-8330 INFO: facebook.com/farmersmarketsg

