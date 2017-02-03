Happening - Films

FILMS

Hell Or High Water (M18)

This film about two brothers who team up for a string of bank heists turns the spotlight on the desperation of small-town America.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 5.10pm; Feb 11, 4.20pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

Ti Saddhya Kay Karte

This romantic drama film by Satish Rajwade explores first love as narrated over three timelines. In Marathi with English subtitles.

WHERE: Rex Cinemas, Level 3 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 12.45pm ADMISSION: $15 TEL: 9113-1667 INFO: Tickets from www.showtickets.asia

La La Land (PG13)

Nominated for 14 Oscars, this musical tells the story of Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, struggling to make ends meet while pursuing their dreams in a city known for destroying hopes and breaking hearts.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Today, Tue & Wed, 8.30pm; tomorrow, 7.40pm; Sun, 8.20pm; Feb 12, 5.10pm; Feb 14, 8pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

Southside With You (PG13)

This film chronicles former United States president Barack Obama's first date with Michelle, eventually his wife.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Feb 12, 5.30pm; Feb 14, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

A Plastic Ocean

The film follows an international team of adventurers, researchers and ocean ambassadors around the world, exposing the truth about the toxic effects of plastics on wildlife in the oceans and on human health. Part of Singapore Eco Film Festival 2017.

WHERE: Courtyard Room, Marina Barrage, 8 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Feb 12, 3.20 - 5.20pm ADMISSION: $10 INFO: Tickets from plasticocean.peatix.com

Hidden Figures

Celebrate women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics with this screening of a film on African-American women working at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the United States to help launch astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

WHERE: Shaw House, 5th/6th Floor, 350 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Feb 23, 6.30pm ADMISSION: $12.50 (United Nations Women members), $15 (non-members) TEL: 6222-3239 INFO: Tickets from hiddenfigures.peatix.com. Go to www.unwomen-nc.org.sg

Desert Flower

Mark the United Nations International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation with this 2009 film, which follows the journey of Somali-born model Waris Dirie, who suffered from the practice at a young age.

WHERE: 03-01 Claymore Connect, 442 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Mon, 7pm ADMISSION: $5 (United Nations Women members), $10 (non-members) TEL: 6222-3239 INFO: Tickets from desertflower.peatix.com. Go to www.unwomen-nc.org.sg

NATURE

Dahlia Dreams Floral Display

In addition to the auspicious yellow, orange and red dahlias and begonias, there will be a projection of scenes of Chinese New Year celebrations.

WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till Feb 19, 9am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: Entry fee to the conservatories applies TEL: 6420-6848 INFO: www.gardensbythebay.com.sg

CONTEST

ciNE65 Short Film Competition

This competition aims to capture the Singaporean identity through the lenses of home-grown budding film-makers. Applicants are to submit a three-minute film according to the theme of Home, Truly. There are two categories, the Open Category and Student Category. Open to Singaporeans and permanent residents. Applications are open till noon on April 17.

INFO: For more information & to submit an entry, go to www.facebook.com/ciNE65

TOURS

A Walk With Your Neighbours: The Macaques Of MacRitchie

Learn more about the complex social world of the long-tailed macaques commonly seen at MacRitchie Reservoir Park.

WHERE: Lawn @ Paddle Lodge, MacRitchie Reservoir Park (meeting point at Mushroom Cafe) MRT: Marymount/Caldecott WHEN: Feb 11, 5 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: E-mail sg.monkey.walk@gmail.com by Wed to register. Go to www.nparks.gov.sg

KIDS

How To Train Your Dragon (PG)

In this 2010 animated film, a hapless young Viking who aspires to hunt dragons becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Queenstown Public Library, 53 Margaret Drive MRT: Queenstown WHEN: Tomorrow, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Thousand Colours In Celebration

This public creative art event features public art sessions, dance performances and open dance and art sessions for children. Works from the daily public art sessions will be displayed on the final two days.

WHERE: Ion Art Gallery, Level 4 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: Today - Feb 10, 10am - 10pm ADMISSION: Free; registration required for open dance & art sessions INFO: Register at www.artsfission.org

Clay Art Workshop: Lucky Rooster Charm

Create a Chinese New Year lucky rooster charm using air-dry clay and other materials. Conducted in English and Mandarin. Part of Huayi 2017.

WHERE: Esplanade Concourse, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow & Feb 11, 2 - 6pm (activity will take about 45 minutes to complete) ADMISSION: Free, on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to 100 participants a day INFO: www.esplanade.com

Kids Flix: Pokemon The Movie: Volcanion And The Mechanical Marvel

In this 2016 animated film, Ash and the Mythical Pokemon Volcanion have to work together to defeat a corrupt minister who has stolen the ultimate invention: the Artificial Pokemon Magearna.

WHERE: GV Cineplexes MRT: Various WHEN: Feb 11, 11am (GV Bishan, GV City Square, GV Jurong Point, GV Plaza, GV Suntec City & GV Tampines), 11.30am (GV Katong, GV Yishun & GV Grand Great World City) ADMISSION: $6 (free admission for kids below 90cm tall), plus a free gift while stocks last TEL: 6653-8100 INFO: Tickets from www.gv.com.sg

Stories In Art: Shadows And Fire

Follow actors on a journey through the treasure trove of art in the UOB Southeast Asia Gallery. Suitable for children aged four and older.

WHERE: Keppel Centre for Art Education, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Feb 11 & 12, 3.30 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: E-mail families@ nationalgallery.sg by Feb 10 to register. Go to www.nationalgallery.sg

Spring Carnival In The Park

Slide down the inflatable rooster and try to win prizes at the rooster shooting gallery at this rooster-themed carnival.

WHERE: Level 1 City Green (Outdoor Park), City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Road MRT: Farrer Park WHEN: Till Feb 12, 6 - 10pm (Mon - Fri), noon - 10pm (Sat, Sun & public holidays) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6595-6565 INFO: citysquaremall.com.sg

OTHERS

Narcosis Annual Party

There will be finger food, DJs, games, drinks and more at this party aimed at getting divers and dive shops together before the start of the diving season in March.

WHERE: IndoChine Suntec City Bar, 03-304/305 Suntec City Mall, 3 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/Promenade WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm - midnight ADMISSION: $35 INFO: Tickets from www.seadivetravel.com/narcosis2017

Chingay Parade Singapore 2017

Highlights of the 45th edition of the Chingay Parade include intricately designed floats and fireworks display.

WHERE: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard MRT: Promenade/Bayfront WHEN: Feb 10 & 11, 8pm ADMISSION: $31.50 - $64 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to www.chingay.org.sg

I Still Do Couples' Picnic

Activities at this event are specially designed for couples, such as creating a message-in-a-bottle, candle-making and an outdoor screening of the romantic comedy About Time.

WHERE: Fort Canning Green, River Valley Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/City Hall WHEN: Feb 11, 5 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free; register as a couple. Early-bird registrants will receive a special gift (on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last) INFO: Register at bit.ly/I-Still-Do

LAST CALL

VCH Presents Ng Pei-Sian And Ng Pei-Jee (SSO)

Cellists Ng Pei-Sian and Ng Pei-Jee present a selection of pieces that puts the spotlight on two cellos, including Barriere's Sonata No. 10 in G Major and Bach's Cello Suite Nos. 2 and 3.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $30 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Transcendence

The newly formed NUS Chinese Orchestra Guzheng Ensemble performs traditional songs, anime themes and familiar pop songs.

WHERE: Dance Atelier 2, Stephen Riady Centre, University Town, 2 College Avenue West MRT: Clementi/Dover WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at bit.ly/transcendence17. Go to www.facebook.com/ExxonMobilCampusConcerts

Compiled by Suneeta Devi & Ronald Kow

