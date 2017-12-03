Guy Savoy's Paris restaurant named world's best again

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

VIDEO: IN-FLIGHT MEALS

#ICYMI (Internet-speak for in case you missed it), watch a video on how airline food is prepared.

In-flight catering company and food distributor Sats dishes out 80,000 meals a day.

How airline food is prepared: http://str.sg/okQ3

LA LISTE RANKING

La Liste, a French-based list of the world's top 1,000 restaurants which aggregates reviews from guides, newspapers and websites including TripAdvisor, will formally announce its annual rankings at a banquet in Paris tomorrow night.

French chef Guy Savoy's eponymous flagship Paris riverside restaurant will be named the best in the world for the second year running.

Other restaurants in the top 20 include New York's Eleven Madison Park, The French Laundry in California's Napa Valley and renowned sushi restaurant Kyubey in Tokyo.

Read more about this year's La Liste: http://str.sg/okry

RECIPES TO TRY

This week, spice up your cooking with some Mexican-inspired chilli con carne. Make beef, chicken or vegetarian versions, bulked up with kidney beans.

Chilli stew recipe: http://str.sg/okag

Try your hand at making Japanese gyoza from scratch.

The dumplings are great for parties and festive gatherings.

This recipe for ginger-honey gyoza calls for pork loin and pork belly instead of minced pork.

You can also make gyoza with a twist. In place of meat, use canned smoked seafood such as mussels or scallops mixed with fried egg whites.

Gyoza recipes: http://str.sg/okG3

ST Food features stories from ST, its sister publications as well as regional and international publications. There are also videos and recipes.

Keep abreast of what ST's food writers and other gourmands have been eating in ST Food's social media section.

Use the handy search tool located at the top of the page to navigate the site for ideas on where to eat and what to cook.

•Follow Rebecca Lynne Tan on Twitter @STrebeccatan