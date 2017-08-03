GSS deals to watch out for

The Great Singapore Sale (GSS) is on. Here are some deals this week

CHRYSALIS SPA

What: Anti-Stress Full Back Massage at $52 for 60 minutes (usual price: $318.86); for new customers aged 25 and above only; requires pre-booking; valid until Aug 31

WING TAI

What: Additional $5 off total bill at all Dorothy Perkins, Fox Kids & Baby, G2000, i.t, Topman, Topshop and Warehouse stores; valid until Aug 13

HOLLAND & BARRETT

What: Get $5 off with a minimum spending of $100; valid until Aug 13

METRO

What: $20 off FitFlop; for the first 100 redemptions; while stocks last; valid until Aug 31

MUSEUM LABEL

What: Buy a Museum Label pouch at $9 (usual price: $18); for the first 200 redemptions; valid until Aug 31

NAIISE

What: $5 coupon; for the first 400 redemptions; valid only at Naiise outlets at The Cathay, Orchard Gateway and Shaw Centre; valid until Aug 31

OG

What: 50 per cent off regular-priced John Langford Men's Chino & Business Pants; only from 6 to 8pm daily at all OG stores; for the first 100 redemptions; valid until Aug 13

THE BROW HAVEN

What: Get an Eyelash Growth session at $52 (usual price: $522.16); for new customers aged 25 and older only; valid until Aug 31

• These deals are exclusive to users of the GoSpree mobile app. They may be redeemed at all outlets unless stated otherwise.