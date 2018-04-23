Green giant rocks

WASHINGTON • Even if it were not alive, the sculpture known as Split-Rocker would be a mind-blowing thing. At 11m high and set atop a domed hill, it is surely the most playful, if not wondrous, piece of artwork at Glenstone, the world-class private art museum on 80ha in Potomac, Maryland. And yes, Split-Rocker is alive.

From mid-spring to mid-fall, 24,000 annuals produce maybe a million blossoms to turn the sculpture into a tapestry of nature's modulated hues.

Crowning a meadow to the side of the Glenstone entrance, Split-Rocker is bemusing and strangely powerful, but it has felt like something of an aside as you make your way through the vast campus to the Gallery, the lakeside exhibition building. This is about to change.

A major expansion of Glenstone, in the works for five years and due for completion later this year, will shift the centre of gravity away from the Gallery to a new museum that is seven times as large, with Split-Rocker becoming the signal sculpture on the landscape, offering its gaze and orientation directly to the new building. This anticipated role drove founders Mitchell and Emily Wei Rales to acquire the work and place it in its prominent spot in 2013.

Split-Rocker is the creation of Jeff Koons, perhaps America's most famous contemporary artist and one of its most polarising. He is best known for his Balloon Dog, fashioned from highly polished and coloured stainless steel. Its orange version, one of five, sold for US$58.4 million in 2013, making it the most expensive sculpture by a living artist. At 3m high, Balloon Dog is big, but not monumental. Its mirror-like curves provide sharp, discernible surfaces.

By contrast, Split-Rocker reads as a gigantic fuzzy green folly on the landscape.

As you approach Split-Rocker up a curving path, you see that it represents the heads of two child's rockers, sliced nose to nape and stuck together. One is of a toy pony, the other a dinosaur. The two sides don't quite align - the eye of the dino points forward, the eye of the pony looking out. They each have an identical yellow handle.

Art scholars see something of cubism in its fragmentation, but without the angst. Its playfulness is undeniable and, while it forces the viewer to think about the shallowness of our consumer society, it does so without apparent irony or subversiveness. As critic Peter Schjeldahl has written: "It takes real effort not to enjoy the charm of Split-Rocker and its predecessor, Puppy."

For Ms Emily Rales, the museum's director, Split-Rocker also brings together the three essential worlds of Glenstone: art, architecture and garden.

To install the sculpture, Glenstone first had to build a platform of architectural concrete measuring 9 by 11m.

The stainless-steel shell of Split-Rocker is a honeycomb of 240 compartments, each containing potting soil, irrigation tubes and the plant roots. The exterior wall consists of a blanket of perforated geotextile fabric, through which the plants are replanted every year.

Inside, ranks of white PVC pipes with red valves attest to an elaborate irrigation system, with 37 zones. Each watering takes more than 2,650 litres. The compartments drain back into a cistern to control and conserve the water.

In spring, the sculpture is naked in its outer fabric, sort of like a sheep after shearing, though it was a deep green with areas marked by sections delineated in thick black lines. These zones dictate the colour of the flowers and were chosen by the artist. If the blooms are the pigment, the planting team becomes the artist's brushes.

In general, the left side, that of the dinosaur, is smothered in hot colours. The right side, the pony, has a cooler palette of blues, whites, pinks and lavenders.

"Jeff was very involved in the first planting and, since then, we have been able to maintain his vision," said curatorial administrator Nora Cafritz. "This is a little like painting by numbers, so we know every colour at every step."

The plants include verbenas, begonias, marigolds, vincas, impatiens, lantanas, bidens, petunias and calibrachoas. Some are suited for the shadier sides of the sculpture, others for the full afternoon sun, about 15 plant species totalling 70 varieties.

Split-Rocker's very own gardener, Mr Chris Ryan, spends many hours aloft in a cherry picker to stay in control of the sculpture. This is during hours or days when Glenstone is closed. (Note: Glenstone is closed until next month, when a new Louise Bourgeois exhibition opens. Admission is free, but visitors need an appointment.)

He removes dead and congested plants, cuts off faded blooms and grooms areas that have become shaggy.

Through the season, he may replace as much as 5 per cent of the plants to fill gaps caused by natural losses. "It's typical to lose flowers; there's no way to keep them all alive."

Deer have been known to reach the platform and munch on some blooms, but rarely.

Mr Ryan studied plant science at the University of Maryland and thought he would wind up as a golf course groundskeeper. When he is at parties and the like, how does he begin to explain what he does for a living? "Most people don't believe it's a job," he said.

