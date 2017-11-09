Gossip Girl actor accused of rape

LOS ANGELES • The police are investigating a rape allegation made against Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick.

An official from the Los Angeles Police Department said there was an "ongoing investigation" after actress Kristina Cohen, 27, accused Westwick of rape in a Facebook post on Monday.

Westwick, 30, has responded, tweeting: "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape."

Cohen alleged that he raped her three years ago at his house, shortly after propositioning her and a producer she was dating.

"Ed insisted we stay for dinner. I said I was tired and wanted to leave, trying to get out of what was already an uncomfortable situation," she wrote, adding she was then persuaded to stay by the producer and went to rest in the guest room.

"I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me. I told him to stop but he was strong," she said. "I was paralysed, terrified.

"I couldn't speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me."

Cohen - who has played roles in series such as Californication and The Middle - added the producer blamed her and suggested accusing Westwick would ruin her career.

