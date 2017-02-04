Go ahead quote me

Xiaolu Guo
Xiaolu Guo
Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Emma Stone
Emma Stone
Published
41 min ago

I think of my parents as slaves of industrialisation - the state had its ambitions and it completely shaped family life. There was no private or personal space. My mother worked from six in the morning until midnight. I had a connection with my father, but neither of my parents had much emotion to give to their family.

WRITER XIAOLU GUO on growing up in China

You need to be heard, you are valuable and no one can limit you.

ACTRESS BLAKE LIVELY, talking about girl power at the recent People's Choice Awards

Losing my anonymity after Easy A, it was like being seven years old all over again. It terrified me.

ACTRESS EMMA STONE, on struggling with fame after her 2010 movie

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 04, 2017, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Good Data Protection Policies Enhance Trust In HR Consultancy
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping