Go ahead quote me

I think of my parents as slaves of industrialisation - the state had its ambitions and it completely shaped family life. There was no private or personal space. My mother worked from six in the morning until midnight. I had a connection with my father, but neither of my parents had much emotion to give to their family.

WRITER XIAOLU GUO on growing up in China

You need to be heard, you are valuable and no one can limit you.

ACTRESS BLAKE LIVELY, talking about girl power at the recent People's Choice Awards

Losing my anonymity after Easy A, it was like being seven years old all over again. It terrified me.

ACTRESS EMMA STONE, on struggling with fame after her 2010 movie