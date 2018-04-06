Go Ahead Quote Me

I thought I was fooling people. But my cheeks would turn bright red when I was liquored up. I just looked like a stop sign.

ACTOR JOHN GOODMAN revealing he used to drink at work while battling alcoholism

It's a very personal thing. You don't want to push your advice on someone, but I kept saying, 'I wonder if she should have a second opinion?'

TV HOST PADMA LAKSHMI revealing she recommended the doctor who performed actress Lena Dunham's hysterectomy

Indonesia, where we've been living, is going to overtake the US in population within my kids' lifetime. I want my kids to have the opportunity to see themselves as a citizen of the world and not only America - whatever the hell America means today.

FORMER BEASTIE BOYS RAPPER MIKE D on moving around with his children