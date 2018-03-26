Go Ahead Quote Me

My boy's like a sloth. He's wonderful and I love him - 'cause one day he'll probably watch this and be like, 'Why did you say that?' - but the truth is, women are smarter than men. And I have this evidence from my two different humans that I created.

ACTRESS MILA KUNIS on the difference between raising a son and a daughter

Motherhood has helped me figure out how to consolidate and just get things done as quick as possible.

REALITY TV STAR KIM KARDASHIAN on how it takes her 10 minutes to do her make-up

There was no planning what I wore and it was like, okay, I am just going to put on the most outrageous thing. I think as a mother you hold back from that out of fear of embarrassing your kids and out of respect for them.

SINGER BRITNEY SPEARS on how her style has evolved