Go Ahead Quote Me

When we sing together, they will harmonise with me and end up becoming the lead singers. It's all good, I can listen to a concert for free.

ACTRESS CARINA LAU on karaoke sessions with friends such as pop star Faye Wong

Now I've got people to act goofy with. You know what I mean? We jump on the bed together and then the wifey comes and I'm like, 'Hey guys, get off the bed. Stop doing that.'

SINGER NE-YO on life as a dad

He lets me wake up in the morning and say, 'I want to go and rescue rabbits.' And he's like, 'All right, let's get a coffee and let's go.' And that is him.

ACTRESS KALEY CUOCO on why her fiance, equestrian Karl Cook, is her perfect match