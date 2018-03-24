Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTRESS CARINA LAU
ACTRESS CARINA LAU
SINGER NE-YO
SINGER NE-YO
ACTRESS KALEY CUOCO
ACTRESS KALEY CUOCO
ACTRESS KALEY CUOCO'S fiance, equestrian Karl Cook.
ACTRESS KALEY CUOCO'S fiance, equestrian Karl Cook.
Published
6 hours ago

When we sing together, they will harmonise with me and end up becoming the lead singers. It's all good, I can listen to a concert for free. 

ACTRESS CARINA LAU on karaoke sessions with friends such as pop star Faye Wong

Now I've got people to act goofy with. You know what I mean? We jump on the bed together and then the wifey comes and I'm like, 'Hey guys, get off the bed. Stop doing that.'

SINGER NE-YO on life as a dad

He lets me wake up in the morning and say, 'I want to go and rescue rabbits.' And he's like, 'All right, let's get a coffee and let's go.' And that is him.  

ACTRESS KALEY CUOCO on why her fiance, equestrian Karl Cook, is her perfect match

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 24, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Skills v degrees debate at ST Education Forum ends in a tie
Preparing students for the green business revolution
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat
Save better and smarter online