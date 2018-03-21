Go Ahead Quote Me

She cries so much, sometimes there's a spray of spittle around her chair that you can actually see in the reflection on the floor.

SINGER BLAKE SHELTON joking about his fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson

People think that, because you're in the public eye, you sign up for criticism from random people and strangers. But I'm in this business because I love the craft and I love the art of it, and I love creating and evoking emotions out of people.

ACTRESS SARAH HYLAND on dealing with Internet trolls

I like trolling. I love trolling a troll. It is my favourite thing to do.

TALK-SHOW HOST KELLY RIPA