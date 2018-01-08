Go Ahead Quote Me

A high-class face generally looks imperfect. My eyes are wide apart, my nose flat, my mouth big and my jaw square.

ACTRESS NI NI making a self-deprecating joke

He holds the keys to us not talking about him, which would be to just behave differently. But while he continues on this path, we'll continue on ours.

TALK-SHOW HOST SETH MEYERS on talking about United States President Donald Trump

As an actor, I'm masked by characters, protected by them. But as a musician, it's my story, my voice, my face.

RISING STAR HAILEE STEINFELD on what makes her feel vulnerable