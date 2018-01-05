Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTRESS KARA HUI
SINGER CELINE DION
ACTOR JOHN KRASINSKI
I don't have to find a tycoon. I'm already half a tycoon.

ACTRESS KARA HUI, who is looking for love at age 57

She knows what to do! And I will never, ever, ever in my whole life tell someone professional - super talented like she is - how to do things.

SINGER CELINE DION, asked if she has advice for pop star Lady Gaga about her Las Vegas residency

This weird intersection happened while filming where I totally forgot I was her husband. I was just watching her performance and was lucky enough to be in the front row.

ACTOR JOHN KRASINSKI on directing and co-starring with his wife Emily Blunt in the thriller A Quiet Place

