Go Ahead Quote Me

You meet someone and just have the feeling you won't change him for someone else.

POP STAR RAINIE YANG when asked how serious her relationship with singer-songwriter Li Ronghao is

I actually don't know if I can see why people who relate to me feel like they can relate to him. This is a guy who was born rich, who says he got a small loan from his father of a million dollars. Where I come from, a small loan is five bucks.

RAPPER EMINEM on being held up as an embodiment of white-working-class alienation, like United States President Donald Trump

I am very grateful for it. Whether you are raised in a monastery in China or a farm in Nebraska, everyone has their singular childhood. I travelled and I got to be taken seriously, I got to learn a craft I loved.

OSCAR WINNER JODIE FOSTER on her child stardom