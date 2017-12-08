Go Ahead Quote Me

PRINCE WILLIAM
ACTRESS LEA MICHELE
RAPPER JAY-Z
Personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he's done for the last few years.

PRINCE WILLIAM jokingly reacting to Prince Harry's engagement to actress Meghan Markle

I don't really talk a lot about my personal life, but I'm also the kind of person where I always say, 'You will see how happy I am just by looking at my face.' I can't hide it.

ACTRESS LEA MICHELE

The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone's face that you caused and then have to deal with yourself.

RAPPER JAY-Z on how his infidelity impacted his marriage with singer Beyonce

