Go Ahead Quote Me

Every day it seems like we find out about another high-profile sexual harasser. I guess there are no good people left, so let's just get it over with. Just tell us whatever you did, Jimmy Carter! Barack Obama! Tom Hanks! Malala!

COMEDIAN STEPHEN COLBERT

We switch kids all the time. Because if I'm talking to the 2½-year-old and I'm done, I'll just be like, 'We've got to switch. I don't want to talk to this kid anymore'.

ACTRESS KRISTEN BELL, who has two daughters with actor Dax Shepard, on how the couple do "tag team" parenting

I've really become the kind of person I can't stand the most.

ACTRESS RUBY LIN on becoming a parent who talks to friends about parenting