Go ahead quote me

You know, there's that urban legend about the kids who have a private jet, and the first time they fly commercial, they ask their father, 'Why are all these people on our plane?' I don't ever want anything like that to happen.

TALK-SHOW HOST JIMMY KIMMEL on how he wants to raise his four children

I don't know if it was a confidence thing, but I was very shy at one point. I knew what I was about and what I stood for, but I was not very vocal. It took me a couple of years to come out of my shell.

SINGER RIHANNA on finding her voice



Jimmy Fallon



Today I lost my biggest fan.

COMEDIAN JIMMY FALLON on his mother's death