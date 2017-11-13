Go ahead quote me

You know, there's that urban legend about the kids who have a private jet, and the first time they fly commercial, they ask their father, 'Why are all these people on our plane?' I don't ever want anything like that to happen.

TALK-SHOW HOST JIMMY KIMMEL on how he wants to raise his four children

I don't know if it was a confidence thing, but I was very shy at one point. I knew what I was about and what I stood for, but I was not very vocal. It took me a couple of years to come out of my shell.

SINGER RIHANNA on finding her voice


 Jimmy Fallon

Today I lost my biggest fan.

COMEDIAN JIMMY FALLON on his mother's death

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 13, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
