Go Ahead Quote Me

SINGER KELLY CLARKSON
ACTOR MARK WAHLBERG
ACTOR DANIEL WU
When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like, inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared because aesthetically you make sense.

SINGER KELLY CLARKSON on a dark period in her career

I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving because I've made some poor choices in my past.

ACTOR MARK WAHLBERG on the missteps he has made in his career

It's stressful to be turned into something that isn't human. I'm not the kind of person who loves dressing up.

ACTOR DANIEL WU on being idolised as a "male god"

