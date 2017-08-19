Go Ahead Quote Me

I like drafting and then sleeping on it because, for me, my emotions get very heightened in the evening, then in the morning when I wake up, I'm like, 'Oh, I'm so glad I didn't send that! I can get through another day without this situation.'

SINGER KATY PERRY on refraining from texting her exes

When I find myself looking at strangers' pictures and going, 'Oh, I wish I was doing what they were doing,' I'm like, 'Okay that's enough, time to get off.'

ACTRESS AUBREY PLAZA on Instagram stalking

He's a dude I can call - for him to be like, 'Hey man, how's life? You're gonna be fine.' And my anxiety levels go down to a one instead of a 55. That's something that's really nice.

SINGER SHAWN MENDES on singer-songwriter John Mayer