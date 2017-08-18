Go ahead Quote me

This isn't my personal artistic achievement, the audience and I created history together. The dry wood in the audience's hearts had been sunned thoroughly, I just struck a match and ignited the audience. This is an explosion of Chinese patriotic sentiment.

CHINESE ACTION HERO WU JING on the record-breaking success of his film Wolf Warrior II

Truth be told, the word 'icon' only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me.

POP STAR BEYONCE on the late musician

Stop giving men trophies for doing the bare minimum.

PLUS-SIZE MODEL TESS HOLLIDAY responding to a man's viral post about loving his "curvy" wife

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 18, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
