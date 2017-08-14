Go ahead quote me

When my wife was giving birth to the baby, I wanted to give birth for her. It wasn't easy.

ACTOR HUANG XIAOMING, husband of actress Angelababy, recalling the birth of their son early this year

I love being my mother's daughter and it's something I always will be, but now I get to be just Billie.

ACTRESS BILLIE LOURD, daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher

When you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there's no greater love than that love. And then you have a baby and it's just next-level love.

MODEL BEHATI PRINSLOO, wife of singer Adam Levine, on motherhood