Go ahead Quote me

After nine years of hating Donald J. Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw.

MODEL CHRISSY TEIGEN on being blocked on Twitter by the United States President

If you really dare show your own ratings, based on real audiences, that's good. But most TV and variety shows buy ratings. This is inside knowledge.

CHINESE TALK-SHOW HOST JIN XING on TV ratings in China

I appreciate this opportunity to apologise to the members of Bafta for inflicting on them the most atrocious Cockney accent in the history of cinema.

HOLLYWOOD ACTOR DICK VAN DYKE, who was chosen by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) to receive an award for excellence, on his fake British accent in the 1964 film Mary Poppins