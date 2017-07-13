Go ahead Quote me

There is a pressure for women to be perfect and you see so many actresses who have perfect teeth and everything is symmetrical. I love faces that look natural and imperfect, I think that's more interesting.

MOVIE-MAKER SOFIA COPPOLA, who advised actress Kirsten Dunst against getting her teeth fixed

Just because I'm an artist doesn't mean I should have less of a voice.

ACTRESS KERRY WASHINGTON on being politically active

It's like an anti-woman thing, that people don't want to work with me because my boobs are too big.

ACTRESS EMILY RATAJKOWSKI