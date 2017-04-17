Go ahead quote me

James Blunt.
James Blunt.
Yuja Wang.
Yuja Wang.
Jimmy Kimmel.
Jimmy Kimmel.
Published
Apr 17, 2017, 5:00 am SGT
Consumer Correspondent
limjess@sph.com.sg

I'm only a musician and I'm only on stage because I'm not very tall and it helps people see me. I respect doctors and nurses more than someone who's written a few tunes and made a load of money off the back of it.

SINGER JAMES BLUNT

If the music is beautiful and sensual, why not dress to fit? It's about power and persuasion.''

PIANIST YUJA WANG on wearing what she likes on stage

She doesn't want to go to a dance with you because she's 28, and 28-year-old people don't want to go on dates with 16-year-old children because it's creepy.''

LATE NIGHT HOST JIMMY KIMMEL on the trend of teenagers asking celebrities such as Emma Stone to proms

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 17, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping