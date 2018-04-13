Gigs Picks: Johnny Hates Jazz "Turn Back The Clock" 30th anniversary tour Singapore, Boyzone Live, and more

JOHNNY HATES JAZZ "TURN BACK THE CLOCK" 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR SINGAPORE

British band Johnny Hates Jazz have the perfect song for their 30th-anniversary tour and it is none other than the title track of their 1988 debut album, Turn Back The Clock. Their other hits include Shattered Dreams and I Don't Want To Be A Hero.

WHERE: MES Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue MRT: One North WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $178 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

UGLY IN THE MORNING: "3 OR MORE IF YOU CAN AFFORD IT" ALBUM LAUNCH

Actress Pam Oei puts on a different hat as singer with the band, Ugly In The Morning, to launch her first album, 3 Or More If You Can Afford It. The record takes its title from a family planning campaign slogan in the 1980s.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $25 from uglyinthemorning-3ormore.peatix.com

BOYZONE LIVE

Irish group Boyzone have big plans for their 25th anniversary. In addition to a new studio album, reportedly with songs written by red-hot Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith, the boyband will also be touring. Their string of hit singles include Picture Of You, Baby Can I Hold You and No Matter What.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Aug 21, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $188 from SportsHubTix (go to www.sportshubtix.sg or call 3158-7888). Tickets go on sale from 10am today

ISNINA: ALBUM LAUNCH

Home-grown singer-songwriter Isnina launches her self-titled album of Malay and English songs. Her 2016 Malay single, Buaya, cracked the local radio chart and she was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Song: Singapore at the regional Malay music awards show, Anugerah Planet Muzik 2017.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $30 from isnina-albumlaunch.peatix.com