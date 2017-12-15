Gigs Picks

INTUNE MUSIC 10TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT “INSPIRATION LAH!”

The home-grown music school and publisher marks its milestone 10th anniversary with a concert that tells the tale of two boys who were touched and inspired by music and eventually created Intune Music.

In real life, it was founded – as Intune Music School – by musicians Aaron Lim (above left) and Peng Chi Sheng.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Tuesday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $30 and $35 from Intune Music, 02-12/13 PoMo, 1 Selegie Road INFO: Call 6336-0335 or e-mail friends@intunemusic.com.sg

DO YOU REMEMBER THE FIRST TIME? 12 YEARS OF EATMEPOPTART

Indie club event Poptart celebrates 12 years by - no prizes for guessing - putting on a dance party with resident DJs KiDG (above left) and weelikeme (above right). Joining them are local bands Supersect and Sobs as well as other DJs.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 10pm ADMISSION: $35 from neverlosethatfeeling.com

THE BEST OF WEST END – ENCORE!

Annette Yeo (above) is a musical theatre singer from Britain and has starred in well-loved productions such as Les Miserables, The Phantom Of The Opera and Mamma Mia!. She will be performing showtunes as well as a sprinkling of Christmas songs.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Wednesday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $68 to $88 from www.esplanade.com & www.sistic.com.sg

NINE ELEVEN LIVE IN SINGAPORE

French punk band Nine Eleven are coming to Singapore as part of their Asia Tour 2017. They are joined by the likes of Malaysian post-hardcore outfit Transitions and local screamo group Bethari.

WHERE: *Scape Analog Factory, 2 Orchard Link, 04-01 MRT: Somerset WHEN: Tomorrow, 5.30pm ADMISSION: $15 at the door