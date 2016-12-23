Gigs Picks: Yuletide Sessions, Celebrate December and more

CELEBRATE DECEMBER

The Esplanade's year-end celebrations to mark the festive season includes some quality free gigs taking place all around the arts centre this month.

Tonight, for example, sees performances by Mariam John, a Singapore singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, at the Concourse. R&B/gospel/jazz band Walking On Water (above) plays two sets at the Outdoor Theatre on Monday.

WHERE: Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Till Dec 31, various times ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/celebrate-december/2016.

YULETIDE SESSIONS

The Christmas Wonderland fair at Gardens By The Bay is more than just light sculptures and festival markets.

The Cassa Armonica gazebo in the venue will also host several prominent talents from the home-grown music scene.

It is quite a mixed bag of genres, too, and this weekend will see sets by indie band Take Two (above), R&B/soul singer Roze Kasmani and rising singer-songwriter Mars.

WHERE: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Until Jan 1, performances from 9pm ADMISSION: $8 from www.christmaswonderland.sg

TROPOS 5.0 BY ATMOS

The final show of the year for this series of shows by gig promoters Atmos will see a riot of complex arrangements, moody build-ups and virtuoso musicianship from post-rock and experimental rock bands Man Under Zero Effort and As Rusty Empyrean, both from Malaysia, as well as home-grown outfits This Is Atlantis and The Psalms (left).

WHERE: The Analog Factory, *Scape, 2 Orchard Link MRT: Somerset WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm ADMISSION: $12 at the door