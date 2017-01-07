Getai boss weds getai singer at 5-star hotel with 11 luxury cars, 18 groomsmen, 21 bridesmaids

SINGAPORE - Two personalities from the getai show business got hitched on Saturday (Jan 7) with a procession of 11 luxury cars, two Hello Kitty mascots, 18 groomsmen and 21 bridesmaids.

Lovebirds Melvin Tan and Zhang Tingting were wedded in a lavish ceremony at the Regent Hotel at about 8am, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Mrs Tan, a getai singer, is from Malaysia according to her Facebook page.

Her husband is a Singaporean managing director of entertainment company LiveStage Showbiz Productions according to his Facebook page.

The 11 white cars in the wedding procession included a Lamborghini, a Maserati, an 8m-long limousine, two BMWs, two Mercedes S400s and four Toyota Vellfire cars.

Mr Tan, 41, told Shin Min that they started preparing for the wedding a year ago.

Using a Chinese idiom with two ones in it, he said he chose 11 cars to show that they are together for "one lifetime".

"I wanted to have a big bash and to give my wife an unforgettable wedding. I was very nervous today, I slept only two to three hours," he said.

As the 31-year-old bride loves Hello Kitty, the pair hired two Hello Kitty mascots, donned Hello Kitty lapel pins and gave out Hello Kitty red packets.

Wanbao reported on Saturday too, that the pair had dated for three years.

Mr Tan had proposed to his bride in 2015 with 99 roses and a $17,360 two-carat diamond ring at a getai session, in front of a 2,000-strong audience.