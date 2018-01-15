From John Klass with love

8Q

Radio DJ and singer John Klass, 47, has been a busy man.

Soon after his first solo show last November at the Esplanade Recital Studio, he re-joined Mediacorp Radio as a DJ with Class 95.

Later this week, he will take the stage again, in a two-night show titled 007 In Concert, which celebrates the music from the James Bond spy movies.

Presented by Base Entertainment Asia, the London production is coming to Singapore for the first time. Musicians from Britain will join those from Singapore's Base Philharmonic Orchestra to create an explosive 28-piece show band.

Concertgoers can expect to be treated to songs such as Die Another Day and Skyfall.

While Klass has travelled to various parts of the world, working and recording music with renowned musicians in Britain and the United States, this is his first time being involved in an international production.

"I feel blessed and excited," says Klass, who is married with two daughters. He left Singapore Press Holdings' radio station Kiss92 last October, after hosting the evening drive-time slot for more than four years.

He was contacted by Base Entertainment Asia after his solo gig and invited to be a guest in the concert. A self-confessed "huge fan" of the Bond franchise, Klass says he was pleasantly surprised by the offer.

He will sing We Have All The Time In The World from On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) and says the rehearsals will take place only a day before the first show on Jan 19.

He is nonplussed about that as he is confident of his vocal ability.

"Constantly keeping my voice in optimal condition has been sort of a passion of mine, especially as my voice is an asset to my calling as a radio presenter, singer and recording artist," he says.

He is also looking forward to performing the song as he sees its message as a reminder to himself and his audience. He says: "The song is a reminder to me that life is about taking time to smell the roses and to always choose love over anger, hatred or sadness."

1 Did you always want to be a singer and DJ?

Being a DJ was something that just happened. Being a singer, songwriter and music producer is my passion. I've been blessed to be able to do this for more than 20 years.

2 What does it take to be a good singer?

First and foremost, you have to enjoy what you do. Then, you have to put in the work to constantly improve and push yourself to reach a high standard in your craft - with both eyes always on who your audience will be.

Song selection will always depend on who you are performing for. But, at the same time, not compromising on your singing style and identity as a singer is vital too.

3 In the concert, you will be performing We Have All The Time In The World. Do you like that song?

I discovered that song when I was a DJ/presenter at radio station Rediffusion in the 1990s and I remember thinking how lovely it was.

It was sung by the late American jazz singer Louis Armstrong, who had a distinctive voice.

The song never fails to transport me to one of those exotic locations you would find in a Bond film.

I also love singing songs with a good melody and I especially have to be able to identify strongly with what the lyrics are saying. This song ticks both those boxes.

4 What can concertgoers expect from your rendition of the song?

I'll be singing the song in my own style, with a contemporary twist, but I will still retain the essence of the style and mood, and the message of the lyrics.

5 Are you more comfortable performing live in front of audiences or talking to them over the airwaves?

My soul craves being on the frontline - be it on stage or on radio.

6 When you are not singing or on air, what do you enjoy doing?

Creating and arranging music and video content. I have to constantly be creative. Otherwise, I get restless.

I have a recording studio and editing suite at home. That's where you'll find me spending hours releasing my creative energies and visions.

7 How many more years do you think you would be singing and performing for?

Singing and entertaining are in my soul. I'll be doing these things until I literally stop breathing.

8 How would you like to be remembered?

As someone who made people feel good.