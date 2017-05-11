French star to make last film

PARIS • Alain Delon, the French star dubbed one of "the best looking actors of all time", declared on Tuesday that he is calling time on his career.

The 81-year-old, credited with inventing the character of the cerebral hitman which has since become a Hollywood standard, told Agence France-Presse that he would do one last film and a play before retiring.

Delon shot to fame in the early 1960s playing pretty-boy killers and schemers in classic films such as Plein Soleil (1960), later remade as The Talented Mr Ripley (1999), and Luchino Visconti's The Leopard (1963).

Hollywood directors from Martin Scorsese to Steven Soderbergh have credited him with creating the template for the thinking trigger man in Jean-Pierre Melville's 1967 classic Le Samourai.

Delon has quit the movies once before, in 2000, only to return eight years later. But this time, his retirement is for real, he told Agence France-Presse.

"When I used to organise boxing matches, I saw lots of men who regretted fighting on for too long. There won't be one fight too many (for me)," he added.

His swansong film, which will be directed by renowned French filmmaker Patrice Leconte, is a story of a man very much in Delon's image.

"The script is almost finished. It hasn't got a title yet, but my character is pretty much me," Delon said. "A man of my age, a bit capricious, cranky and angry, who finds love before the end of his life."

Delon's love life has long been the fodder of celebrity magazines, with his boyish good looks irresistible to a long line of glamorous actress.

His long and complex relationship with German actress Romy Schneider fascinated France until her tragic death in 1982 after taking a mix of alcohol and painkillers.

"I was programmed for success, not happiness. The two don't go together," said Delon, who lives with his dogs near Paris.

He and Leconte hope to premiere the new movie at next year's Cannes film festival.

"I would like to go back one last time to say goodbye," he said of the festival, where The Leopard won its top prize, the Palme d'Or, in 1963.

