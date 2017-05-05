Fox launches on-demand video-streaming service here

Major content provider Fox Networks Group Asia launched a new on-demand video-streaming service this week that features more than 11,000 hours of the company's most popular programming across different genres, from Hollywood films to TV dramas to live sports.

Known as Fox+, the new service is downloadable as an app that can be used on up to 10 devices, including mobile phones, tablets and computers.

Users of the service will be able to view content such as entire seasons of hit American dramas The Walking Dead (2010 to present) and Homeland (2011 to present), as well as original documentaries produced by National Geographic, a channel that is part of the Fox Networks Group.

Hit Asian films and TV dramas such as South Korean blockbuster zombie flick Train To Busan (2016) and Hong Kong psychological thriller Heartfall Arises (2016) will also be available on the app.

For sports fans, one highlight of the app is the ability to stream live telecasts of major sporting events such as the MotoGP and tennis Grand Slam tournaments.

As the app comes with a split screen function, users can leave a programme running on the side while they continue to use their devices for other functions such as checking or sending e-mail.

Fox+ is available at a monthly subscription of $24.90, but users can try it out for free for the first 30 days.

For now, the service is available only to Singtel users (of broadband, mobile or pay-TV), but it will be rolled out for StarHub users as well in the coming months.

It is not confirmed whether Fox+ will eventually function as a standalone service without any telco partner tie-ups.

Fox+ is the latest video-streaming service to launch in Singapore in recent years, following the introduction of services such as Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video.

Despite the competition, Mr Zubin Gandevia, president of Fox Networks Group Asia, tells The Straits Times that he is confident there will be demand for Fox+.

He says: "What Fox has been good at is delivering exclusive, top-quality content that you cannot get anywhere else. Fox+ simply takes that to the next level for our consumers who increasingly want to consume their content on-demand and on-the-go. It is an upgrade for entertainment lovers."

Singapore is the second country to debut Fox+ after what Mr Gandevia says was a "very, very successful" launch in the Philippines last month. "Fox has been in Asia long enough to know what consumers want. This is just addressing the evolution of entertainment," he says.