Former Fox News star set for comeback with NBC

NEW YORK • A lot has happened since Megyn Kelly was last on television.

The close to 100 days of the Trump presidency. Terror attacks in London and Paris. And the fall of cable news king Bill O'Reilly, her former colleague .

Kelly, 46, the former Fox News star who jumped to NBC in early January, has not weighed in on any of the hot news, even as audiences for television news have skyrocketed. But her absence from the airwaves is about to come to an end.

NBC said on Monday that Kelly would start her new job next month, with a Sunday evening showcase set to start in June.

Her new morning show, which is expected to replace an hour of Today, is scheduled for autumn.

Her re-entry had been delayed in part because of protracted negotiations over the terms of her exit from Fox News, which retained the right to keep her off the air until her contract was terminated.

NBC is also trying to identify a niche for Kelly within its crowded news division, which boasts stars such as Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Lester Holt.

Network executives have yet to settle on a title or an exact format for Kelly's programmes, although her Sunday show has been publicised as a news magazine that will go head to head with long-time weekend ratings champion 60 Minutes, on CBS.

Kelly, who is among the women to have accused Mr Roger Ailes, Fox News' former chairman, of sexual harassment, brings a healthy dose of celebrity to her new network home. There is also curiosity about whether she can transfer her finely honed cable-news persona to the fickle waters of network news and different formats such as a news magazine and a morning show.

CBS producers say they are not concerned about her entry into the Sunday night ratings wars, noting that 60 Minutes still pulls in sparkling ratings.

Kelly's morning show will also test whether her harder news sensibilities can adjust to a genre better known for entertainment gossip and cooking tips.

NYTIMES