WIN: Reunion dinners at Resorts World Sentosa, worth more than $6,500 in total

Resorts World Sentosa is celebrating the Year of the Rooster with 8,888 Boston lobsters across its suite of celebrity chef restaurants. Diners can look forward to indulging in variety of luscious lobster creations prepared in different cuisine styles.

In Chinese culture, the lobster symbolises good luck.

1. Reunion dinner for a table of 10 at Feng Shui Inn; tickets to Mulan The Musical (worth more than $3,000)

Enjoy a Boston lobster yusheng with the restaurant's Golden Prosperity feast. The eight-course feast includes dishes such as double-boiled imperial fish maw with huai shan and lotus seeds; braised six-head fresh abalone and Japanese mushrooms; steamed soon hock in premium soy sauce; and fried glutinous rice with conpoy and golden oysters.

After dinner, make your way to the Resorts World Theatre to enjoy Mulan The Musical.

Note:

Redemption is valid on Jan 27, 2017. Reunion dinner first seating (5.30to 7.30pm).

Redemption is valid for the Golden Prosperity Set Menu for 10 persons.

Feng Shui Inn is located at Crockfords Tower, Level G2.

2. Reunion dinner for a table of 10 at Michelin-starred Forest restaurant (worth $1,732)

Tuck into a six-course Joyous Celebration set menu (valued at $148++ per person with a minimum of two diners), which comprises a delicious collection of innovative contemporary Chinese dishes created by local celebrity chef Sam Leong. The set includes the Prosperous Boston Lobster and Salmon Yusheng; pumpkin chicken soup; Scotland sea bass; Australian lamb chop, rice vermicelli with king prawn ;and dessert.

Note:

Redemption is valid on Jan 27, 2017 Reunion dinner first seating (6 to 8pm).

Redemption is valid for the Joyous Celebration Set Menu for 10 persons.

Forest is located at Equarius Hotel, lobby level.

3. Reunion dinner buffet and five Boston lobsters for a table for 10 at Ocean Gallery in the S.E.A Aquarium (worth $1,194)

Dine among marine creatures at Ocean Gallery, located within the S.E.A. Aquarium. Usher in Chinese New Year with this one-night-only Asian buffet.

The spread includes cuisine from Singapore and the region, from popiah and kueh pie tee, to bak kut teh, Peking duck, Malaysian assam prawns and Vietnamese "shaking beef".

Note:

Redemption is valid on Jan 27, 2017. The reunion diner buffet is available from 6.30 to 10.30pm.

Redemption is valid for the Abundance Lunar New Year Reunion Buffet Dinner at Ocean Gallery for 10 persons.

Ocean Gallery is located at S.E.A. Aquarium.

4. Prosperity Steamboat for two at the Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore. Each meal for two is valued at $168++. There are five sets to be won.

Feast on a luxe festive lobster steamboat under the stars at the open-air Coliseum. You get a choice of superior chicken, tom yum or spicy hot Sichuan broth. Steamboat ingredients include 600g of Boston lobster for two persons, six-head abalone, Indonesian crabs, kurobuta pork, Hokkaido scallops, garoupa fish fillet, oysters, mussels, sea cucumber, clams, tiger prawns, pork belly and more.

Note:

Redemption is valid on Jan 27, 2017. The reunion dinner steamboat is available from 6.30 to 10.30pm.

Redemption is valid for the Prosperity Steamboat at Hard Rock Hotel Singapore's Coliseum. There are five sets of dinner for two.

