WIN: 7 CNY takeaway treats from Peony Jade worth more than $1,500

Tuck into delicious classics for the Year of the Fire Rooster with Peony Jade's list of festive offerings. The Chinese restaurant, which was listed in Michelin's Bib Gourmand section, is headed by chefs Ricky Liew and Lee Hee Min.

For a chance to win Peony Jade's signature takeaway treats, go to http://contest.sph.com.sg/stfood.

1. Peony Jade's Five Prosperity Ultimanium Poon Choi Takeaway Set (worth $698)

Indulge in a poon choi or pencai treasure pot with 18 premium ingredients such as whole eight-head Australian abalone, ½ a roasted goose, a whole pork knuckle, golden oysters, roast pork, South African spiky sea cucumber, fresh whole scallops, pork tendons, fatt choy, fish maw, prawns, whole Shiitake mushrooms, house-made sea-grouper mousse cake, whole golden dried conpoy, taro, beancurd skin, radish and tender broccoli.

2. The Golden Crown Baked Fortune Chicken (three to be won, worth $188.88 each)

Salt-baked chicken is given a festive and luxurious makeover with the restaurant's new creation. Ingredients such as braised whole corn-fed chicken, Australian abalone, golden conpoy, fatt choi, Shiitake mushrooms, spiked sea cucumber are wrapped in lotus leaves then encased in an adorable and prosperous chicken-shaped salt crust before it is oven-baked for six hours. The chicken comes with eight "golden" chocolate eggs for a sweet ending.

3. Peony Jade's Signature Wish Fulfilling Gift Set (three sets to be won, worth $98.88 each)

Layered mao shan wang durian nian gao comes in the same of a gold bar - a must for durian lovers this season.

About Peony Jade:

Started in 2004, the first Peony Jade served an extensive menu offering predominantly traditional Sichuan cuisine, together with a selection of Cantonese favourites. Known for its spicy and robust flavours, Sichuan cuisine is well complemented by the light and delicate nature of classic Cantonese cuisine.

Terms and Conditions:

1. All winners must collect the festive items on Thursday Jan 19, between noon and 6pm at Peony Jade at Keppel Club in Bukit Chermin Road.

2. All items cannot be exchanged for dining vouchers, cash and/or credit.

3. All requests to change items will be declined.

4. All winners must present their NRIC for identification purposes.

5. Winners who appoint a proxy to do the collection will need to present the winners' NRIC to complete the collection.

6. Any items not collected during the stipulated date and time will be forfeited.

Limited to one entry per email address for the duration of the ST Food Chinese New Year Giveaway contest period.

All correct entries will be eligible for a lucky draw on Jan 16, 4pm, at SPH News Centre.

Winner must be available on for a photoshoot and an interview.

Staff of SPH and their immediate families are not eligible to participate in this contest.

If the winner is unable to attend the event, the organiser reserves the right to select another winner.

We reserve the right to substitute, withdraw, add to or alter any of the prizes offered without notice to the participants and to amend the terms and conditions of the contest without prior notice.

By participating in the lucky draw, the participant agrees that:

a. Any and all personal data submitted may be collected, used and/or disclosed to SPH and its related corporations and business partners (collectively, "SPH Group") for various purposes, including to communicate with the participant for purposes related to the lucky draw, to provide goods and services to the participant upon request, and other such purposes SPH Group may reasonably deem appropriate or in relation to which the participant has otherwise provided SPH Group with consent

b. SPH Group may (whether to promote the lucky draw or otherwise) collect, use, disclose and share amongst themselves and their respective service providers, the participant's personal data, including the photographs or audio-video or other recordings of these participants ("Material") for publicity and/or use in advertisements across all media, including, without limitation, in SPH Group's publications, presentations, promotional materials on their websites, in its original or edited format, without further notification, remuneration or compensation; and

c. The copyright and all other intellectual property rights in and to all Material shall vest solely and absolutely in SPH without further compensation.